Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Price Expectation

Bajaj Auto is all set to enter the electric segment of two-wheelers in India and is also bringing the iconic Chetak nameplate. It is, of course, the Bajaj Chetak we are talking about, the electric scooter that is hugely anticipated and from what we've seen so far, it looks promising as well. The Chetak electric scooter is all set to be launched tomorrow - January 14, 2020, and will first go on sale in Pune via the Bajaj ProBiking dealerships and will later make its way to Bengaluru later in the year. The Bajaj Chetak is promising and company Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj has promised extremely competitive pricing on the new offering.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be loaded right from the start with a number of standout features. Bajaj is offering an all-metal body, which is a first for electric scooters so far in India while the build quality looks top-notch with a premium paint finish, alloy wheels, and LED lighting all over. The styling has been equally talked about with inspiration from the retro Italian scooters. Now, given the Chetak's history, this is actually in-line with the model and the overall design is definitely likeable without being too much of a copy other retro scooters. The feature list is extensive as well including illuminated switchgear, digital instrument console, keyless ignition, real-time battery-level indicator, and more. In addition, the scooter will get a 3 years/50,000 km warranty as standard.

Power on the Bajaj Chetak will come from a 4 kW electric motor and the scooter will be offered with two riding modes - Eco and Sport. The company is yet to reveal the power figures on the model, but the range is promised at 95 km on the Eco mode and 85 km on the Sport mode. There will be a reverse mode that should make parking the scooter easier. Sadly, the Chetak won't be offered with a fast-charging option. The scooter will also come with a trail-link front suspension and a single-shock at the rear, while braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end.

Baja Auto has been known for its competitive pricing across motorcycles and we expect a similar strategy for its first-ever electric vehicle as well. Expect the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be priced around ₹ 1.10.1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) after FAME II subsidies. That would make the model competitively priced against a number of offerings including the Ather 450, Okinawa Praise, and the upcoming offerings from 22Kymco. With a mainstream manufacturer entering this space, the electric scooter segment has promising days ahead.

