Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed

The Bajaj Chetak nameplate was revived last year for the new electric scooter from the manufacturer and we finally have a launch date for the highly anticipated model. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be launched on January 14, 2020, keeping up with the manufacturer's promise. The bike maker has promised aggressive pricing on the new Chetak and we expect the model to be priced around ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj will commence sales of the Chetak in Pune first, followed by Bengaluru and other metro cities in a phased manner. The company's ProBiking showrooms that currently retail KTM bikes will also house the Chetak scooter and the Husqvarna motorcycles going forward.

Bajaj Chetak ₹ 69,000 - 1.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Bookings for the Bajaj Chetak will commence soon after the launch. The scooter will use a 4 kW electric motor while power comes from a lithium-ion battery and can cover up to 95 km on a single charge in the Eco mode, and 85 km in the Sport mode. Bajaj says the Chetak is built for modern-day riding requirements and gets an all-metal body, illuminated switchgear, LED lights, digital console complete with a side-stand indicator, pillion footpegs. The scooter rides on alloy wheels and comes with disc brakes for effective braking.

On the design front, the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter, much like the original, takes heavy inspiration from Italian retro scooters and the design certain is very likeable. The build quality from what we've seen on the prototypes is top-notch and scooter oozes of premiumness. The chetak will take on a number of rivals in this space including the Ather 450 and the upcoming 450X as well as the Okinawa Praise. We will be bringing you all the details on the Chetak from the launch event, keep watching this space.

