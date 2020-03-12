Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin

Bajaj Auto has commenced deliveries of the Chetak electric scooter with the first batch of the model handed over to customers in Pune and Bengaluru. Those are also the two cities where the scooter is on sale as of now with prices starting at ₹ 1 lakh for the entry-level Urbane variant, while the Premium version is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Bajaj Chetak brings back the iconic nameplate from the Pune-based two-wheeler maker and is a complete overhaul from the original scooter. The electrified version, however, does bring in a completely new powertrain while retaining the Italian styling as inspiration.

Power on the Bajaj Chetak comes from the IP67 rated 3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery powers a 4 kW (5.36 bhp) electric motor and 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power. The scooter makes 16 Nm of peak torque. The model offers two modes - Eco and Sport - providing a range of 85 km and 95 km respectively. Bajaj says the battery has a life of 70,000 km and can be charged to 100 per cent in five hours, while one hour of charging time offers 25 per cent of battery life.

The Bajaj Chetak is well-built, feature-laden and gets a competitive price tag against its rivals

With respect to features, the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter comes with 12-inch wheels, a single-sided trail link front suspension, and a single-shock rear suspension. Braking power comes from a front disc brake on the Premium trim, while the Urbane variant uses drum brakes at either end. The scooter also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console, regenerative braking and Intelligent Braking Management System. The Chetak comes with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty as standard and is sold via KTM outlets in the two cities. The model takes on the TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the Okinawa iPraise in this segment.

The Chetak is manufactured at a separate assembly-line at Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility. Interestingly, the scooter built by an all-female workforce. Apart from the first two cities, Bajaj will be expanding Chetak sals in other regions as well in a phased manner. Sales in other cities will begin later in the year.

