Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At Rs. 81,037

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Deliveries Begin; Priced At ₹ 81,037

Select dealerships across the country have started deliveries of the new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS that replaces the Avenger Street 180 as the company's new entry-level cruiser.

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 has been a long rumoured model set to join the company's product portfolio and the bike is now available on sale at select dealerships pan India. The new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is priced at ₹ 81,037 (ex-showroom, Nagpur), and deliveries too for the cruiser have begun. The Avenger Street 160 replaces the Avenger Street 180 that is yet to receive ABS, which is now mandatory as per the regulations. The new Street 160 is the entry-level offering in the Avenger line-up and retains the same design elements as the bigger models. It need to be noted that the bike maker has pulled the plug on the Avenger 180 in just a year of its launch.

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is available in two colours - red and black

Bajaj Avenger Street 180

93,883 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Avenger Street 180

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS shares the same blacked out styling, new headlamp cluster with LED DRLs, fork gaitors and alloy wheels as part of the package. We first saw these changes on the 2018 Avenger series that received extensive changes. The bike also gets the same body graphics as the other models, while the side panel now comes with the 'Street 160' moniker and is the only visual detail that denotes this is a new motorcycle.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India

Power on the new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes from the 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Pulsar NS 160. The air-cooled motor is tuned to produce 15 bhp at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Those are appreciable numbers compared to the older Avenger 180 that churned out 15 bhp with respect to power, while torque output was lower at 13.7 Nm.

bajaj avenger street 180

The new  Street 160 is identical to the Street 180, albeit with the engine borrowed from the Pulsar NS 160

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from a front disc brake with single-channel ABS with the rear using a drum brake unit. The back wheel also comes with Rear-Lift Protection (RLP) sensor to avoid accidental stoppies.

The new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 will lock horns primarily against Suzuki Intruder in the enry-level cruiser segment. The latter though is about ₹ 20,000 more expensive than the Street 160 on sale. An official announcement on the launch and pricing is expected in the following days.

