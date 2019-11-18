New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Working On A More Powerful Chetak Electric Scooter

Bajaj Auto is working on a more powerful version of the Chetak electric scooter which was unveiled a month ago. This new Chetak model could be launched under the KTM/Husqvarna brand.

The Chetak is Bajaj's first ever electric two-wheeler

Highlights

  • The more powerful Chetak will be launched under KTM/Husqvarna brand
  • The new Chetak will also get a better range as well
  • It could be launched in the next 2-3 years

Bajaj Auto had taken the wraps off the Chetak electric scooter about a month ago and recently, at a press conference, marking the end of the Chetak Yatra, Rajiv Bajaj said that the company is already working on a more powerful version of the Chetak electric scooter, which could be sold under KTM or Husqvarna brand. Details are very sketchy as of now but we believe the platform for Chetak will be used to make a performance oriented version which will have more power, better performance and better range as well.

(The Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter will be launched in January 2020 starting with Pune, and gradually moving on to other cities)

0 Comments

Of course, the development of the scooter is at a nascent stage and we could see a production ready model in the next 2-3 years and it will be more expensive to own as well. Being sold under KTM or Husqvarna, the Chetak Electric scooter could have a sharper design along with better hardware in terms of suspension and brakes. Do not forget that that KTM has an electric powertrain for the Freeride E-XC, which is an electric dirt bike. There is decent possibility of KTM using this powertrain with the Chetak platform and the result could be quite... well, interesting!

