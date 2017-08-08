Bajaj Auto, Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership

Bajaj Auto has entered into a global partnership with Triumph Motorcycles to develop mid-capacity motorcycles which will be marketed across the world. In a joint statement, the two companies said that the objective of the non-equity partnership is to "deliver a range of outstanding mid-capacity motorcycles benefitting from the collective strengths of both companies". So far, no other details are available on the kind of motorcycles the partnership intends to develop, but clearly, the two motorcycle giants will mutually benefit from each other's strengths to become a significant player in the global mid-capacity motorcycle segment.

"We hope to bring to bear upon global markets the individual strengths of the partners including brand position and perception, design and development technology, quality and cost competitiveness and worldwide distribution," the joint statement said.

The new global partnership will enable Triumph to significantly expand its global reach by entering new higher volume market segments, especially within the emerging markets across the world. Bajaj will gain access to the iconic Triumph brand, and its great motorcycles, enabling it to offer a wider range of motorcycles within its domestic market and other international markets, the statement added.

Triumph Street Twin is one of the largest selling models in India

Triumph manufactures a range of high-quality motorcycles in the classic, roadsters, cruiser and adventure segments. Triumph's smallest displacement engine is the 675 cc in-line three engine on the supersport Triumph Daytona, and the classics range starts with the Triumph Street Twin, with a 900 cc engine. A few years ago, Triumph was involved in designing and developing a small capacity motorcycle for markets like India, but the project was later shelved when demand for Triumph's existing bikes started picking up in India.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the largest-selling 150 cc motorcycles

Bajaj Auto, India's second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is also one of the largest exporters of India-made two-wheelers across the world. The current range of Bajaj motorcycles start with 100-110 cc commuter motorcycles with Bajaj's largest capacity motorcycle being the Bajaj Dominar, with a 373 cc engine sourced from the KTM 390 Duke. Bajaj Auto's range of motorcycles under the brand names Pulsar, Discover and Boxer are top selling brands in many countries. Bajaj owns nearly 48 per cent of Austrian motorcycle brand KTM, and the latest partnership with Triumph Motorcycles will further cement Bajaj Auto's position as a significant global player in motorcycles.



This is not the first time an Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has entered into such a partnership with a reputed European motorcycle brand. India's TVS Motor Company already has an ongoing partnership with German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad. TVS and BMW have jointly developed the smallest BMW motorcycle, the BMW G 310 R, which is already on sale in Europe and the US.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.