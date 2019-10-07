New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto To Unveil New Electric Mobility Brand Urbanite This Month

Bajaj Auto will be entering the electric mobility space with the Urbanite brand that is likely to spawn a new line-up of electric scooters, with the official announcement slated on October 16, 2019.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Bajaj has sent out an launch invite of its upcoming electric scooter.

Highlights

  • Bajaj will launch the Urbanite electric scooter on October 16.
  • The Bajaj Urbanite has been spied several times in the past.
  • Bajaj has sent out an launch invite of its upcoming electric scooter.

Bajaj Auto is all set to become the latest mainstream two-wheeler manufacturer to enter the electric mobility space. After much speculations, spy shots and the Pulsar maker is likely to introduce the much talked about Urbanite electric two-wheeler brand on October 16, 2019. The manufacturer has sent out an invite for the same promising to write the future of personal mobility, as it wrote the history with its expansive offerings over decades. The Urbanite brand is likely to be a new division under Bajaj Auto and will spawn electric scooters, marking the brand's re-entry in this space after nearly two decades. The iconic Chetak scooter continues to have strong calling with the brand pan India.

Also Read: Bajaj Sees Massive 35 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Motorcycle Sales

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 125

Pulsar 150

Platina 110

Pulsar NS200

CT 100

Pulsar 180

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar NS160

CT 110

Pulsar RS 200

ComforTec

2019 Dominar 400

V15

Avenger Street 160

Discover 125

Dominar 400

Avenger Cruise 220

Avenger Street 220

Discover 110

Bajaj Auto - MD, Rajiv Bajaj will be present at the event, while the invite further states that Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari will be present at the event along with Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, adding to speculations that the unveil will be an electric one. Rajiv Bajaj has previously spoken about the Urbanite brand but always maintained that its products will not be competing against the conventional line-up of scooters on sale in the market.

tfearrikThe Bajaj Urbanite has been spotted testing several times in India.

The Bajaj Urbanite has been spied several times in the past and the camouflaged test mules have hinted towards a retro design language. The spy images further revealed round headlamp, curved panels, alloy wheels, and a single-side suspension set-up. Could the brand also bring back the Chetak nameplate? That would something to watch out for.

0 Comments

The Urbanite scooter is expected to gain a premium position in the market when it arrives and is likely to take on the likes Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Twenty Two Motors and a host of other new and upcoming electric vehicle makers. More details on the Bajaj's foray in the electric mobility space including investments, products, launch timelines and more will be available on October 16, 2019. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 125 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj
Pulsar 125

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 70,939 - 73,706 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 78,551 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 - 59,579 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 38,330 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 92,860 - 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 43,451 - 50,169 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 2.04 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 74,308 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 64,601 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 59,377 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Actor Milind Soman Is the First To Drive The Tata Nexon EV
Actor Milind Soman Is the First To Drive The Tata Nexon EV
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review
Royal Enfield Returns To Racing After 54 Years With Custom 650 GT
Royal Enfield Returns To Racing After 54 Years With Custom 650 GT
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities