Bajaj Auto To Unveil New Electric Mobility Brand Urbanite This Month

Bajaj Auto is all set to become the latest mainstream two-wheeler manufacturer to enter the electric mobility space. After much speculations, spy shots and the Pulsar maker is likely to introduce the much talked about Urbanite electric two-wheeler brand on October 16, 2019. The manufacturer has sent out an invite for the same promising to write the future of personal mobility, as it wrote the history with its expansive offerings over decades. The Urbanite brand is likely to be a new division under Bajaj Auto and will spawn electric scooters, marking the brand's re-entry in this space after nearly two decades. The iconic Chetak scooter continues to have strong calling with the brand pan India.

Bajaj Auto - MD, Rajiv Bajaj will be present at the event, while the invite further states that Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari will be present at the event along with Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, adding to speculations that the unveil will be an electric one. Rajiv Bajaj has previously spoken about the Urbanite brand but always maintained that its products will not be competing against the conventional line-up of scooters on sale in the market.

The Bajaj Urbanite has been spied several times in the past and the camouflaged test mules have hinted towards a retro design language. The spy images further revealed round headlamp, curved panels, alloy wheels, and a single-side suspension set-up. Could the brand also bring back the Chetak nameplate? That would something to watch out for.

The Urbanite scooter is expected to gain a premium position in the market when it arrives and is likely to take on the likes Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Twenty Two Motors and a host of other new and upcoming electric vehicle makers. More details on the Bajaj's foray in the electric mobility space including investments, products, launch timelines and more will be available on October 16, 2019. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

