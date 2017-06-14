Bajaj Auto To Pass On GST Benefits To Customers

Bajaj Auto has announced that it will be passing on the benefits of GST well before the government goes ahead and implements the same from July 2017. The company has decided to introduce 'post GST reduced prices' on its entire line-up of motorcycles in India. As of now, Bajaj is the only company to pass on the pricing advantage to the customers before the actual implementation. A customer stands to save up to ₹ 4,500 which of course, depends on the model and the state the bike is purchased in.

Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said "As a responsible corporate, Bajaj Auto is happy to pass on the price saving accruing out of GST to its customers. With the GST implementation just around the corner we felt that it would be appropriate to pass on this significant savings to customers. Bajaj Auto is proud to be the first and only motorcycle company in India, to offer post GST reduced prices to customers even before the implementation date. Customers no longer need to wait for 1st July to buy their desired Bajaj Motorcycle."

(Bajaj Pulsar NS200)

Once the Goods and Services Tax is implemented across India, the benefits for the customers will be different in each state and on each model. Bajaj will also be educating the customers about the same at their authorised dealerships.

The savings on motorcycles will be available from 14th June till 30th June 2017. Of course, one needs to understand that these benefits have come in only after Bajaj recently hiked the prices of all its models in India which include the Pulsar range and the Dominar as well.