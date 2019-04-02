New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 25 Per Cent For FY2018-19

Maintaining its steady growth, Bajaj Auto sold 29,40,773 units in FY2018-19, growing by 25 per cent over 23,44,214 units sold during the previous year. The highest ever sales for the company in a fiscal.

This was also a new milestone for the company recording its highest ever sales in a fiscal.

Bajaj Auto reported a growth of 25 per cent in total sales for the financial year 2018-19. The company sold 50,19,503 units (motorcycles + commercial vehicles), as opposed to 40,06,791 units sold during FY2017-18. This was also a new milestone for the company recording its highest ever sales in a fiscal. The company's domestic sales for the year stood at 29,40,773 units, growing by 25 per cent over 23,44,214 units sold during the previous year. Exports too grew by 25 per cent for Bajaj in FY2018-19 with 20,78,730 units shipped.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto ended the month of March 2019 on a high as well selling 393,351 units as against 334,348 units, a growth of 18 per cent. The manufacturer's domestic sales rose 27 per cent at 259,185 units while exports increased by three per cent to 134,166 units in March 2019 over the same month last year. The Pune-based company has sold 259,185 units in domestic market during March 2019, as compared to 203,600 units during March 2018, a growth of 27 per cent year-on-year.

With respect to motorcycle sales, Bajaj Auto reported a growth of 20 per cent with 323,538 units sold in March 2019, as compared to 269,939 units in March last year. The Bajaj Pulsar model range crossed 100,000 units for the first time. Bajaj's commercial vehicles sales grew by 8 per cent in March 2019 at 69,813 units as opposed to 64,409 units in March last year.

