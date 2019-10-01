New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Rolls Out Benefits Across Range Up To ₹ 7200 For Festive Season

The Bajaj CT110 gets savings up to Rs. 3200, while the Bajaj Dominar 400 is being offered with full benefits up to Rs. 7200, and also extend to the Platina, Pulsar and Avenger line-up.

The Bajaj Dominar gets maximum benefits and savings as part of the festive offers

Pune-based Bajaj Auto has announced a number of offers and benefits across its motorcycle range for the festive season. The bike maker is offering benefits and savings up to ₹ 7200 at its dealerships and will include a cash discount, five years of free warranty and additional savings on free services, according to the company. The discounts do vary depending on the motorcycle and extends to the CT110, Platina range, Pulsar and Avenger range as well as the Dominar 400. Incidentally, the Bajaj V15 has left out from the offers.

Commenting on the offers, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said “We are delighted to introduce this exciting offer to add to the festive cheer and celebrations. This is a unique opportunity for our customers to take home a Bajaj bike at an unbeatable price along with slew of additional benefits. This offer together with attractive financing options makes it even easier to own a Bajaj Motorcycle and provides our customers another reason to celebrate this festive season.”

The Bajaj CT110 gets savings up to ₹ 3200, while the Bajaj Dominar 400 is being offered with full benefits up to ₹ 7200. The offers are available for a limited period, according to the company. The festive season is expected to bring in volumes for manufacturers and with Bajaj registering a decline of 35 per cent in domestic sales in September 2019. The bike maker sold 177,348 units last month as compared to 273,029 units sold in September 2018. Motorcycle exports, meanwhile, remained flat with 159,382 units shipped last month  as opposed to 157,910 units exported in September last year.

The festive offers are expected to help OEMs including Bajaj clear it's existing inventory of BS4 vehicles. Other manufacturers have announced several offers as well, while dealerships are offering additional benefits too.

