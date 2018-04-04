Bajaj Auto Revises Prices Across Motorcycle Range

Bajaj Auto is the latest manufacturer to silently hike prices across its motorcycle line-up. While prices for the Bajaj Dominar were increased last month, a marginal hike has now been extended to the Pulsar RS 200, V15, Discover 125 and the Platina range. The biggest price hike though is restricted to the Dominar 400 that gets an increase of ₹ 2000 and is now priced at ₹ 1,58,275 for the ABS version. The non-ABS version, meanwhile is priced at ₹ 1,42,113 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 gets a hike of ₹ 1800 and now starts at ₹ 1,24,890 for the non-ABS variant, and ₹ 1,36,794 for the ABS model. Prices on the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 remains unchanged, while the Pulsar 220F and the Pulsar 180 are now dearer by nearly ₹ 1000, at ₹ 94,682 and 82,650 respectively. The Pulsar NS 200 gets a ₹ 1700 price hike and now starts at ₹ 98,714 for the non-ABS and ₹ 1,10,714 for the ABS variants.

(The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets a price hike of ₹ 1800)

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Street have also seen a price hike and are more expensive by ₹ 1000, priced at ₹ 94,464, while the recently launched Avenger 180 is more expensive by ₹ 1100 and priced at ₹ 84,346. Bajaj Auto has not increased the price on the entry-level V12, but the V15 is now more expensive by ₹ 1000, priced at ₹ 65,178.

Prices for the updated Discover 125 that was launched earlier this year have also increased and the commuter is now priced at ₹ 53,171 for the standard model, a hike of ₹ 500; whereas the disc brake variant costs ₹ 55,994, a hike of ₹ 1000. Lastly, the Bajaj Platina Comfortec motorcycle also attracts a premium of ₹ 500 and is now priced between ₹ 46,656 and ₹ 47,155 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj though isn't the only manufacturer to hike prices for the new financial year. TVS too silently increased prices on the new Apache RR 310, while several automakers have announced hikes for the new fiscal.

