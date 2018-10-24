Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Volumes In A Single Quarter

Bajaj Auto has reported several firsts in the results for the second quarter for the current financial year. In a statement, Bajaj Auto said the company has witnessed all round growth in volumes, turnover and profits in this quarter (July - September 2018). The company recorded its highest ever volumes of 13,39,44 units in all, with domestic motorcycle volumes accounting for 6,92,899 units. Turnover for this quarter is also the highest, at ₹ 8,368 crore, while consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹ 1,257 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹ 1,454 crore.

(The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to be the largest selling motorcycle in the segment)

In the domestic market, Bajaj sold 6,92,899 motorcycles in the second quarter of FY 2018-19, growing 19 per cent from 5,83,997 motorcycles sold in the same period a year ago. For the first half of the current financial year (April - September 2018), Bajaj sold 12,87,133 motorcycles, growing 27 per cent over the same period a year ago, when 10,10,559 motorcycles were sold. Bajaj commercial vehicles continue to do well in the domestic market, with sales growing 32 per cent in the second quarter to 1,11,746 units, compared to 84,938 units in the same period a year ago. In the first half of FY 2018-19, Bajaj commercial vehicle sales grew a whopping 50 per cent, from 1,37,285 units in the first half of the last financial year to 2,06,177 units in the current financial year.

The Bajaj Avenger models are also quite popular in the 150-180 cc segment

According to Bajaj Auto, the company outperformed the industry in the domestic motorcycle market, with overall domestic motorcycle market share increasing to 18.6 per cent in Q2 FY 2018-19, as against 16.9 per cent in Q2 of FY 2017-18. For September 2018, Bajaj says overall share of the company's domestic market stood at 20.1 per cent. In the entry-level motorcycle segment, Bajaj sold over 2,48,000 CT 100 motorcycles in the second quarter, while the Bajaj Platina sold over 1,53,000 motorcycles. The Pulsar series of motorcycles, along with the Avenger, sold 2,33,000 units.

Exports continue to remain robust, with Bajaj exporting 4,33,643 motorcycles in the second quarter of FY 2018-19, a growth of 30 per cent over the same period a year ago, when the company exported 3,34,724 motorcycles. Commercial vehicle exports also were strong in the second quarter, with Bajaj exporting 1,01,156 units, a growth of 49 per cent over the same period a year ago, when the company had exported 67,851 commercial vehicle units.

