Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales

Bajaj Auto has recorded the company's highest ever monthly motorcycle sales in October 2018. The company despatched 2,81,582 motorcycles in the domestic market, recording a growth of 33 per cent over the same month a year ago, when Bajaj had sold 2,11,553 motorcycles. Bajaj Auto's exports also saw a 33 per cent rise, from 1,14,225 units in October 2017 to 1,51,403 units in October 2018. Overall sales in both domestic and export markets contributed to a 33 per cent increase as well, a total of 4,32,985 units in October 2018.

Bajaj Auto's commercial vehicle sales remained flat in October in the domestic market. Bajaj sold 38,360 commercial vehicles in October 2018, a growth of just 8 per cent over the 35,657 units sold a year ago, in October 2017. Exports of commercial vehicles though have been encouraging, and Bajaj despatched 35,354 commercial vehicle units in October 2018 to its markets abroad, a growth of 68 per cent. Total commercial vehicle sales grew by 30 per cent in October 2018.

Overall, Bajaj Auto recorded the highest ever monthly sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in October 2018. Total sales volumes stood at over 5 lakh units (5,06,699 units), a growth of 32 per cent over the 3,82,464 units in the same month a year ago. Overall exports also displayed a 38 per cent growth in October, while overall domestic sales grew by 29 per cent. In the current festive season, Bajaj Auto has rolled out a unique 5-5-5 scheme to customers. Under the scheme Bajaj is offering 5 years of free insurance, 5 extra free services and five years of free warranty on select motorcycles.

