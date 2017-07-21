Bajaj Auto Q1 Profit Fall 19 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto has announced that consolidated net profit has declined 19.51 per cent to ₹ 836.79 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, on account of lower sales. Bajaj had posted ₹ 1,039.70 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal. Total income from operations during the April to June 2017 period stood at ₹ 6,177.66 crore as against ₹ 6,355 crore in the same period a year ago. In a press release, Bajaj Auto said that the domestic industry was impacted due to two factors - the changeover from BS-III to BS-IV vehicles and transition to the new Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Bajaj Auto's latest motorcycle is the new Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Auto said the company provided for ₹ 32 crore towards compensation to dealers for transition to GST. Competition continued to build stocks at dealerships and hence in June, performance measured on wholesale numbers was negative for the company and reflected a lower market share, the company said. With a sharp drop in billing number of domestic motorcycles in June 2017, a major portion of overheads, especially advertisement, had to be absorbed by a lower sale of motorcycles and hence operating EBITDA margin for the motorcycle business saw a decline, the statement said.

However, Bajaj Auto's international business continued to grow. International sales volume was 4,09,525 units in the review period, a growth of 26 per cent over the fourth quarter of FY2017 and 10 per cent over the first quarter of FY2017. And sales volume for high-end motorcycles improved to 30 per cent in the first quarter of FY2018, as against 25 per cent in Q4 of FY2017 and 26 per cent in Q1 of FY2017. The company said operating EBITDA margin for International Business remains intact.