New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Profit Grows 1 Per Cent At ₹ 1,126 Crore

Profit from the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19 (Jan - March, 2019) was recoded at Rs. 1,306 crore. The first quarter profit of FY 2020 slipped 14 per cent to Rs. 1.012 crore.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Bajaj Auto Q1 profit remains flat amidst industry slowdown

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations stood at Rs. 7,756 crore
  • Overall volumes in Q1 is at 12.47 lakh motorcycles and CVs
  • Motorcycle sales grow at 5 per cent to 10.82 lakh units

One of India's leading motorcycle manufacturers, Bajaj Auto Limited, has reported a flat growth in profit of 1 per cent of its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹ 1,126 crore in the first quarter (April - June, 2019) of the current financial year. The company's profit stood at ₹ 1,115 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Bajaj Auto's profits from the last quarter (Q4 of FY 2019) however, slipped from ₹ 1,306 crore to ₹ 1,126 crore, a fall of nearly 14 per cent. Bajaj Auto said in a statement that the company recorded a growth of 3 per cent over the same period a year ago, as against an industry de-growth of 9 per cent.

Also Read: TVS Q1 Profit Slips 3 Per Cent

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 220F

Platina 110

Pulsar 180

CT 100

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

2019 Dominar 400

Avenger Street 160

V15

ComforTec

Dominar 400

CT 110

Avenger Street 220

Discover 125

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 110

V12

sdit4muk

The Bajaj Pulsar range is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Sports segment

Revenue from operations rose 4 per cent to ₹ 7,756 crore in the April to June, 2019 period, as compared to ₹ 7,465 crore in the same period a year ago. Overall volumes though remained flat, growing just 2 per cent from 12,26,641 two-wheeler and commercial vehicle units in the first quarter of 2018-19 to 12,47,174 units in the same quarter of the current financial year. Overall motorcycle sales of Bajaj grew by 5 per cent in both domestic and international markets with volumes increasing to 10,82,627 units in Q1 of 2019-20 from 10,29,964 units in the same quarter a year ago. Motorcycle sales in the domestic market also grew by 3 per cent, from 5,94,234 units in April - June, 2018 to 6,10,936 units in the April - June period in 2019.

ifu34e78

(The prices for the Bajaj Platina H Gear start at ₹ 53,376 ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Auto's numbers are better-than-expected amidst a slowdown in the auto industry. According to a statement by the company, overall share of Bajaj Auto in the domestic motorcycle market stood at 18.3 per cent as against 16.3 per cent in Q1 of FY2018-19. Bajaj says, in the sports motorcycle segment, led by the Bajaj Pulsar models, the company continues to maintain its dominance with market share of 46.9 per cent in Q1 of FY 2019-20. The Pulsar, along with Avenger, sold over 2,61,000 units, a growth of 17 per cent over the first quarter a year ago. The recently launched Avenger 160 has sold over 12,000 units in the April-June, 2019 period.

0 Comments

In the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment, Bajaj sold over 3,00,000 units in Q1 of 2019-20, with a market share of 30.6 per cent. The Bajaj CT range sold over 1,23,000 units, while the Platina sold over 1,66,000 units, a growth of 59 per cent. In Q1 of FY 2020, Bajaj Auto has also launched a new Platina 110 H Gear in the domestic motorcycle market with a new five-speed gearbox. The market response to this new model, Bajaj says, has been very good.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,432 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 - 59,579 *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 43,451 - 50,169 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird Spotted On Test Again
2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird Spotted On Test Again
Maruti Suzuki Profit Down By 27.3% In Q1 FY'20; Sales Decline By 18%
Maruti Suzuki Profit Down By 27.3% In Q1 FY'20; Sales Decline By 18%
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities