Bajaj Auto Introduces Full Range Of BS6 Three-Wheelers

The shift to BS6 norms is going on in full swing across the industry as we inch closer to the deadline. Bajaj Auto has now introduced 14 BS6 compliant commercial three-wheelers across the RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo range. This marks Bajaj Auto's full transition to BS6 as well as far as the three-wheeler space is concerned. The Diesel range across RE and Maxima meet the BS6 regulations through systems like EGR & catalytic converter with the same 470 cc Diesel engine.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250: All You Need To Know

Samardeep Subandh, Joint President - BAL IBU, said, " Bajaj Auto has the widest range in 3 Wheeler commercial space in RE passenger, Maxima passenger and Maxima Cargo. The introduction of these models completes the transition of our entire product range to BS6 emission norms ahead of time. Our world class R&D team has enhanced our offerings while meeting the BS6 norms so that customers get excellent value for their money. We are confident that the new BS6 products in RE and Maxima range will further strengthen our leadership position in the market".

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Down 21 Per Cent

The RE brand is now offered with Fuel Injection (FI) Technology in a 236 cc Engine across 3 fuel options in alternate fuel (CNG, LPG and Petrol). In the Maxima brand, the same engine has been re-configured to meet BS6 emission norms. The company is also giving three free Service across the range inclusive of labour, filter & oil change.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.