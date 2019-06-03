New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Gets Ready With First Electric Scooter Under Urbanite Brand

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch its electric scooter under the Urbanite brand. The first electric vehicle from Bajaj will be an electric scooter, followed by other products.

The Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter will be launched this year

  • Bajaj Auto's first electric scooter to be launched this year
  • The Urbanite vertical will have all-electric two-wheelers
  • Bajaj will develop a range of electric two-wheelers

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch its first electric two-wheeler, and it's going to be an electric scooter under the Bajaj Urbanite brand. The first Bajaj electric scooter will be launched in a few months from now, and the company is already testing an advanced prototype of the electric scooter under the Urbanite vertical. The electric scooter however, will not be the only product under the Urbanite brand, although it will be the first EV product from Bajaj. Eric Vas, former head of Bajaj Auto's motorcycle business, is leading the Urbanite vertical.

Bajaj Auto will now have five separate verticals - Motorcycles (Bajaj branded motorcycles), Pro-Biking (KTM motorcycles), Commercial Vehicles (Three-wheelers and quadricycles), Exports (Motorcycles and commercial vehicles), and now the soon-to-be-launched Urbanite vertical (electric vehicles). According to reports, the first electric scooter will definitely be launched in the current financial year (2019-2020), and carandbike has now learnt that the new electric scooter may be launched in a few months' time. The Urbanite vertical will have other electric two-wheelers, including e-bikes which will be followed by the electric scooter.

Also Read: Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing

The Bajaj electric scooter will be the first product under the Urbanite brand

A camouflaged advanced prototype of the upcoming Bajaj electric scooter has already been spotted testing on public roads. The basic silhouette of the scooter indicates that it will be a retro-styled design, which will mark Bajaj Auto's comeback into the scooter segment, even though it will be electric this time around. Expect a scooter with a full-digital, feature-rich instrument panel and alloy wheels with disc brakes, as well as a snazzy overall design on the first electric two-wheeler to roll out under the Bajaj Urbanite brand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

