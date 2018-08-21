Bajaj Auto Donates Rs. 2 Crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund

Bajaj Auto has announced a total contribution of ₹ 2 crore for the floods that have brought Kerala to a standstill. This is in addition to the ₹ 50 lakhs already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts. While ₹ 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance ₹ 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits. Bajaj Auto aims to support at least 1000 families with a basic startup kit for those who have been affected by the floods. Over 370 people have lost their lives and many have been rescued in the worst floods that have devastated the southern state of the country.

R.C. Maheshwari, President, Intra-city Business, Bajaj Auto said, "The state of Kerala has seen unforeseen disaster and damage to property and infrastructure worth crores of rupees. We feel the grief and pain of our fellow countrymen in the state and they need our help at this critical hour to come out of this tragedy and to rebuild their lives. We at Bajaj Auto are extending our support through our dealerships in the state to aid the relief operations and to bring some respite to the victims of this unforeseen natural calamity."

The phase one of the emergency relief work will assist families with humanitarian aid kits that will include water filter, tarpaulin sheets, nylon ropes, kitchen set with basic items, plastic sleeping mats, blankets, towels, soaps etc. These supplies will be extended to the people through various Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle dealerships and NGOs specializing in Relief and Rehabilitation.

