Bajaj Auto Confirms Husqvarna Brand Launch In FY2019

Come 2019 and Bajaj/KTM fans will have a lot to look forward to with respect to new launches. While Bajaj Auto recently confirmed the launch of the KTM 390 Adventure in 2019, the Pune-based bike maker has now also confirmed that the KTM-owned 'Husqvarna' motorcycle brand will also make its debut in the country next year. The motorcycle maker announced the development at the company's annual general body meeting in Pune earlier this month. The announcement comes on the heels of the BMW G 310 twins launch that went on sale last week. The Husqvarna motorcycles share its underpinnings with KTM motorcycles, albeit, with a completely revised design language that make the the Husqys a unique proposition for the Indian premium bike market.

Also Read: Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401: 10 Things To Know

Advertisement

Husqvarna traces its origins to 1903 in Sweden, and has changed ownership several times in the past over the years. The Swedish motorcycles was re-purchased by KTM Group in 2013 from BMW, and work begun on two motorcycles - Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401. The bikes share their underpinnings with the KTM 390 Duke, and translate to 'Black Arrow' and 'White Arrow' respectively.

(Husqvarna Vitpilen 401)

The Husqys, however, are dramatically different in design and that's where the biggest change will be, making them niche offerings. The Vitpilen 401 is styled as a cafe racer, while the Svartpilen 401 will be a scrambler-styled offering. Both bikes will use the same 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, while the Trellis frame too remains the same.

KTM has already announced that the bikes will be made in India alongside the KTM offerings for global markets. This means competitive pricing for India. That said, the Husqvarna brand will be positioned at a premium over the KTM motorcycles, which means the bikes will command a higher price tag over the current KTM 390 Duke. In terms of pricing then, the Husqvarna 401 Svartpilen and 401 Vitpilen are likely to be priced over the ₹ 3 lakh, well into the BMW G 310 territory, which should make for an interesting rivalry.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Confirmed For 2019

(The Husqys will share their underpinnings with the KTM 390 Duke)

A timeline for the launch of the Husqvarna brand has not been announced yet but you can expect Bajaj Auto to introduce the same possibly in the second of 2019. The first half, meanwhile, will see the introduction of the KTM 390 Adventure. The bike is likely to debut at EICMA in Italy in November, 2018, before making its India and subsequently global debut.

Beyond the KTM-Husqvarna brands, Bajaj Auto is also working in collaboration with UK's Triumph Motorcycles for the introduction of new middleweight bikes. The bikes are expected to compete in the 350-500 cc segment, the category where either manufacturer lacks presence. Reports have also suggested of Bajaj exploring the electric two-wheeler space, but the company is yet to announce plans for the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.