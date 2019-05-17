New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit

Bajaj Auto bucked the trend of an overall industry slowdown and posted better than expected results in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018-19, as well as overall numbers for FY 2019.

View Photos
Bajaj Auto beat market expectations in Q4 of 2018-19

Highlights

  • Total volumes cross 50 lakh units in 2018-19
  • Bajaj Pulsar range sold over 9 lakh units in FY 2019
  • Platina and CT 100 models the next big sellers from Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted a better than expected profit in the quarter ended March 2019. Net profit of the Indian motorcycle manufacturer rose 21 per cent year-on-year to ₹ 1,306 crore in the period from January to March, 2019. Total volumes (including motorcycles and commercial vehicles) in both domestic and export markets crossed 50 lakh units in the 2018-19 financial year. The company posted several record numbers, including highest ever volumes, highest ever turnover of ₹ 31,899 crore, and highest ever profit after tax of ₹ 4,928 crore.

Bajaj Auto sold 11,93,590 units in the January to March quarter, posting a turnover of ₹ 7,828 crore. The company's exports in the quarter grew by 13 per cent to over 4.8 lakh units in Q4, against more than 4.25 lakh units in the same period a year ago. Overall, during the financial year 2018-19, Bajaj Auto's exports grew by 25 per cent to more than 20 lakh units exported during the financial year. Motorcycle exports alone accounted for nearly 17 lakh units, a growth of 22 per cent over the nearly 14 lakh units the company had exported a year ago.

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

CT 100

Platina 110

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar RS 200

V15

ComforTec

2019 Dominar 400

Avenger Street 220

Dominar 400

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 125

Discover 110

V12

Avenger Street 160

ph9bm6cg

The Bajaj Pulsar range sold more than 9 lakh units in FY 2018-19

Sales in the Indian automobile industry had slowed down after the festival season last year, as demand came under pressure due to higher insurance costs and rising fuel prices, as well as the rural markets coming under pressure. Despite the slowdown, Bajaj Auto reported a growth in the domestic motorcycle market share to 18.7 per cent, as against 15.7 per cent in FY 2018. In fact, for the fourth quarter of the FY 2018-19, Bajaj Auto's share in the domestic motorcycle market was 20 per cent. According to a company release, Bajaj Auto recorded a growth of 52 per cent over FY 2018, as against an industry growth of 26 per cent.

0 Comments

Among Bajaj Auto's bestselling motorcycles, the CT 100 sold over 7,42,000 units, a whopping growth of 59 per cent over the 2017-18 financial year. The Bajaj Platina sold over 6,26,000 units, a growth of 44 per cent over FY18. The Pulsar range sold more than 9 lakh units in FY 2018-19, the highest ever sold in a single financial year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
TAGS :
Bajaj Auto results Bajaj Auto FY2019 results Bajaj Auto Financial Results 2019

Latest News

Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know
2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know
Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI
Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI
Hyundai India Ties Up With ALD Automotive India To Provide Its Vehicles On Lease
Hyundai India Ties Up With ALD Automotive India To Provide Its Vehicles On Lease
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Fast Charging Infrastructure In Chennai
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Fast Charging Infrastructure In Chennai
Honda Files Patents For Variable Riding Position
Honda Files Patents For Variable Riding Position
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Spotted Testing
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Spotted Testing
TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Fani
TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Fani
MG Hector Vs Hyundai Creta: Specification Comparison
MG Hector Vs Hyundai Creta: Specification Comparison

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities