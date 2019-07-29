Baja Aragon 2019: Sherco TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 1, Hero's CS Santosh Finishes In Top 10

The 36th edition of the Baja Aragon Rally kick-started over the weekend and saw Indian teams Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team and Hero MotoSports Team Rally traverse challenging terrains in Teruel, Spain. The first day comprised two Super Stages spanning 250 km and saw Sherco-TVS rider Michael Metge claim his dominance with a P1 finish completing the stage with a time of 03h14m56s. Teammate Lorenzo Santolino finished at P7, +28s behind Metge, while Harith Noah finished at P8. CS Santosh was the fastest rider from Hero and managed to take P10, +19m43s behind the race leader.

The first stage had a shorter run of about 86 km from Banon and ended near the rally headquarters in Terul. The second stage ran for 165 km from Santa Eulalia to back to the Teruel.

Lorenzo Santolino finished Day 1 at P7, +28s behind race leader Michael Metge



Speaking on the performance on Day 1, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, "The Rally began on a high note with Michael Metge finishing at the top of the table. He is in excellent form and has showcased consistent timing in both the stages. We are happy to see Lorenzo's return in the team post his injury in Dakar 2019. Harith too is rapidly gaining pace in the Rally and Aishwarya has displayed immense grit. I wish them the best for the upcoming stages." Aishwarya Pissay finished at P38 on Day 1



Commenting on his performance Michael Metge, Rider, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, "Baja Aragon is our first big Rally in the pre-Dakar series. The stages were tough and long but I am happy with this solid start, I will do my best to keep the momentum going. The Sherco TVS team has extended immense support to me. I am also delighted to see Lorenzo and Harith's performance both of them have showcased tremendous spirit."

The team's only female rider Aishwarya Pissay managed to finish at P38 on Day 1, while Aravind KP had to forfeit the rally earlier than expected after a crash at the end of the super stage.

CS Santosh was the fastest rider from Hero and completed the Day in 10th place



At the Hero camp, CS Santosh put up a strong show from the beginning to the end on Day 1 finish in 10th place. However, the team also had a casualty after rider Joaquim Rodrigues met with an accident at the start of the stage and damaged his bike. While the rider escaped with bruises, he decided to forfeit for the day and regrouped with the team to get ready for the second day.

Speaking on his performance on Day 1, CS Santosh, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "It was a good first day of for me. I felt really good on the bike and got into a good rhythm. The first stage was a short one with only about 80 kms and I did quite well there finishing in top 5. The second stage was quite rough as the cars had done that in the morning leaving rough and broken tracks for the bikes. So I decided to take some time with the stage and finish it well. Really happy with the bike and having a good feeling after day 1. We will see how it goes tomorrow."

Joaquim Rodrigues decided to forfeit on Day 1 after an accident and will compete in Day 2

Joaquim Rodrigues Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "I had a crash in the stage today but fortunately got away with only some bruises. I tried to pick up the bike and ride again but the bike was damaged a bit so I decided to not push it further. I came out of the stage and regrouped with my team. Now we work on fixing the bike and I hope to have a better day tomorrow."

The third and fourth Super Stages will see the troop traversing 250 kilometres on Day 2.

