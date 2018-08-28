New Cars and Bikes in India

Avantura Choppers Open Its First Dealership In Bengaluru

Having received the ARAI certification for the Rudra and Pravega motorcycles, Avanturaa Choppers has opened its first showroom in Bengaluru with dealer partner - The Driven Cafe; and has also announced outlets in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.

View Photos

India's first brand of street-legal choppers - Avantura Choppers has announced the ARAI certification for its first two offerings - Rudra and Pravega. The bikes were first unveiled late last year and we rode the massive machines too ahead of the brand's official launch at India Bike Week 2018. With the arrival of the ARAI certification, Avantura Choppers has also opened its very first dealership in the country in the city of Bengaluru, Karnataka with dealer partner 'The Driven Cafe'. The Mumbai-based company has also announced that it will be expanding its dealer network to Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad next.

Avantura Choppers

Avantura Choppers Bikes

Rudra

Pravega

Also Read: Avantura Choppers Rudra, Pravega First Ride Review

Advertisement

Speaking about the very first dealership, Avantura Choppers - CEO, Gaurav A Aggarwal said, "With the launch of our showroom in Bangalore, soon to be followed by other key markets, the realization of our ambition to create a global impact from India, has begun. The growing culture of leisure-riding in India and the number of connoisseurs pioneering it, give us confidence that the market is ready for Avantura Choppers."

avantura rudra review

(Avantura Rudra)

The Driven Cafe is a premium super-car and motorcycle rental company with outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Speaking about the association with Avantura Choppers, Ashwin Jain, Founder of Driven By You Mobility LLP and The Driven Cafe said, "Automobiles have been at the core of our family's business for the last 38 years and with our valuable customer base who are passionate about premium experiences in the space, Avantura Choppers was a natural extension of our business philosophy. We are very excited and proud that this is an Indian brand, and are confident will make an indelible mark on the world map."

Also Read: Avantura Choppers: All You Need To Know

Both the Avantura Rudra and Pravega have been designed and conceptualised in the US, while production takes place in India with all the components imported and assembled in the country. The bikes use the massive 2000 cc V-Twin V124 engine sourced from S&S Cycle. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission that comes from Rivera, while Progressive provides the suspension set-up. The brakes are sourced from French manufacturer Beringer and the seat is designed and sourced from the US-based company called Mustang. With a kerb weight of 344 kg on the Rudra, and 347 kg on the Pravega, these choppers are no lean machines to handle by any standards.

avantura pravega review

(Avantura Pravega)

0 Comments

The Avantura Rudra is priced at ₹ 23.9 lakh, while the Pravega will set you back by ₹ 21.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai). The bikes are assembled at a facility on the outskirts of Mumbai. The new showroom is located at Residency Road in Bengaluru.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Avantura Choppers Rudra with Immediate Rivals

Avantura Choppers Rudra
Avantura Choppers
Rudra
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson
Road King
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian
Chief Vintage
Honda Gold Wing
Honda
Gold Wing
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
Triumph
Rocket III Roadster
Moto Guzzi Audace
Moto Guzzi
Audace
Avantura Choppers Pravega
Avantura Choppers
Pravega
Indian Chief Classic
Indian
Chief Classic
Moto Guzzi MGX-21
Moto Guzzi
MGX-21
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson
Heritage Softail Classic
TAGS :
Avantura Choppers Avantura Choppers India Avantura Choppers Bengaluru

Latest News

Goldstone Infratech Changes Name To Olectra Greentech Limited
Goldstone Infratech Changes Name To Olectra Greentech Limited
Avantura Choppers Open Its First Dealership In Bengaluru
Avantura Choppers Open Its First Dealership In Bengaluru
Eicher Trucks And Buses Bags Order For 350 Heavy Duty Trucks From Bangladesh
Eicher Trucks And Buses Bags Order For 350 Heavy Duty Trucks From Bangladesh
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Skoda Kodiaq RS Teased Again Ahead Of Global Unveil
Skoda Kodiaq RS Teased Again Ahead Of Global Unveil
First Official Image Of The Pininfarina PF0 Released
First Official Image Of The Pininfarina PF0 Released
After Driving Ban Ends, Saudi Women Taste Thrill Of Speed
After Driving Ban Ends, Saudi Women Taste Thrill Of Speed
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Kalashnikov SM-1 Off-Road Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Kalashnikov SM-1 Off-Road Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Teased Ahead Of Unveil In September
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Teased Ahead Of Unveil In September
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

533 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

104 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

23 Alpha Bikes

Available
Used Alpha Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 29,000
More Scooter Bikes

1 KX 100 Bikes

Available
Used KX 100 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 26,000
More Off Road Bikes

Popular Avantura Choppers Bikes

Avantura Choppers Rudra
Avantura Choppers Rudra
₹ 26.23 Lakh *
Avantura Choppers Pravega
Avantura Choppers Pravega
₹ 22.67 Lakh *
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities