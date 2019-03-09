Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter

Avan Motors India has officially introduced its new electric scooter Trend E, at the Automobile Expo 2019 in Bengaluru. Powered by a lithium-Ion battery, the new Trend E e-scooter is the latest addition to the company's Xero range of electric scooters. The new e-Scooter is capable of covering a distance of 60 Kms on a single charge with a top speed of 45 kmph. The scooter comes with a detachable Battery pack and appears to come with the provision to attach a second battery as well that increases the range to 110 Km. The charge time for the scooter's lithium-ion battery is 2 to 4 hours.

Introducing the new Trend E electric scooter, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors, commented, "With the Trend E, the latest electric scooter in the Xero series, Avan Motors' extensive R&D has led to the creation of a scooter that's a powerful mix of technology and design to meet the needs of the modern rider. Every feature in the Trend E scooter has been added after careful consideration of the requirements and preferences of riders, in order to facilitate a superlative commuting experience. With Higher ground clearance, Lithium-ion detachable Battery pack & its trendy looks, the scooter has attained the best in class features. Moreover, our e-scooters are being regarded across the industry for their combination of aesthetic and technological brilliance, and we are confident that the customers too will appreciate all that the Trend E has to offer."

Avan Trend E Electric Scooter gets alloy wheels with disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear

Visually, the new Trend E electric scooter is not highly futuristic looking like some of its contemporaries and adopts a more simplistic design approach, with two-tone black and red colour treatment. Avan also offers a backrest for the pillion, which is likely to be offered as an optional accessory. The scooter gets alloy wheels as standard, with disc and drum brakes for the front and rear wheels, respectively. Suspension duties are handled by hydraulic telescopic front forks and a coil spring suspension at the rear.

Talking about the industry, Avan Motors India says that the introduction of the FAME-2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme was "a major, and much-needed, boost to EV the industry". The company aims to "leverage this development to further its vision of ushering in the next generation of urban mobility solutions in India and taking substantial steps towards a sustainable future." However, the company hasn't revealed any details as to when the scooter will be officially launched in India, or what will be the cost of the new Trend E electric scooter.

