Automotive Industry Grows By 17.95 Per Cent In April 2018

There are more ears and bikes coming in this financial year

It's been quite a rollercoaster ride for the automotive industry during the 2017-18 financial year and it all started with the government implementing BS-IV norms in India. While passenger cars weren't affected, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles took a massive hit thanks to this order. The next big mountain to climb was the Goods and Tax Services and the industry took a beating there too as the cess rates saw prices of cars rise. The industry still managed to stand on its feet. The industry produced a total 26,45,618 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April 2018 as against 22,42,965 in April 2017. This saw the automotive industry register a growth of 17.95 percent over the same month last year.

Also Read: Car Sales In April 2018

The sale of Passenger Vehicles grew by 7.50 percent in April 2018 over the same month last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales for Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans grew by 4.89 percent, 11.92 percent and 18.99 percent respectively in April 2018 over the same month last year. The big gainers of course were Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and even Tata Motors.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered a growth of 75.95 percent in April 2018 as compared to the same month last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) increased by 169.26 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 43.92 percent in April 2018 over the same month last year.

Also Read: Bike Sales In April 2018

Three Wheelers sales increased by 54.17 percent in April 2018 over the same month last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered a growth of 63.64 percent and Goods Carrier grew by 25.66 percent in April 2018 over April 2017.

Two Wheelers sales registered a growth at 16.92 percent in April 2018 over April 2017. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds grew by 12.63 percent, 19.38 percent and 16.86 percent respectively in April 2018 over April 2017. Hero remained at the top of its game with Honda, TVS and Royal Enfield and Bajaj showing strong growth

In April 2018, overall automobile exports grew by 24.21 percent. While Passenger Vehicles exports declined by 15.89 percent, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers registered a growth of 51.99 percent, 88.16 percent and 26.85 percent respectively in April 2018 over the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.