Automobili Pininfarina To Showcase Pura Vision Design Model At The 2019 Monterey Car Week

Automobili Pininfarina will drive in Pininfarina-designed cars alongside the latest Battista pure-electric hypercar on the inaugural Pininfarina Legends' Drive event on August 15,2019 at the 2019 Monterey Car Week. This will be the biggest celebration yet of Pininfarina's past, present and future. Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: "We are excited to be back in Pebble Beach at the House of Automobili Pininfarina. We will celebrate the breath-taking design heritage of Pininfarina whilst presenting our PURA Vision - a design model that shows how Automobili Pininfarina will channel historic inspiration into a vision of the future of automotive luxury."

The Monterey Car Week will be the first opportunity for US clients to see the Pininfarina Battista

The latest Battista design model will make its North American debut as part of a drive from the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach. Automobili Pininfarina's PURA Vision design model will be revealed alongside sketches and renders that define the company's design language. It will reflect Pininfarina's classic design and engineering principles and takes direct inspiration from both the Battista and some of the carrozzeria's greatest masterpieces.

The Monterey Car Week will also be the first opportunity for US clients to see the Battista since design enhancements were made following wind tunnel tests.

From late 2020 just 50 Battistas are estimated to be available in Europe, 50 in North America and 50 in the Middle East and Asia markets, with the hypercar available to order through a small network of specialist luxury car and hypercar retailers.

