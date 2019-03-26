Automobili Pininfarina’s SUV PF1 Will Compete Against Ferrari, Lamborghini

It was at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show that Mahindra-owned Pininfarina unveiled its first production hypercar – the Battista and we got know a lot about the car as well; of course we told you all about it too. While the company wants to keep the production of the Battista limited, there's no denying that there will be people who would want to get their hands behind the wheel of one. The Battista stands out amongst the others in this segment and yes, there are quite a few hypercars entering this segment very quickly, but of course, Pininfarina is not stopping there and it's already embarking on its next project an SUV or as Automobili Pininfarina CEO, Michael Perschke likes to call a ‘Sports Activity Vehicle'

The K350 concept was showcased at the 2018 LA Auto Show and this is what the production version could look like

He confirmed the development on the sidelines of the 2019 Geneva Motorshow. He said, “The board sanctioned 3 to 4 cars including the Battista. The second one is probably going to be somewhere between a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. A super spectacular sports activity vehicle which is probably closer to a sports car than an SUV.”

The Pininfarina PF1 will carry similar design cues as the Battista

While there's no doubting why the company is diving into the SUV segment, considering how big a global trend the segment is; it's interesting to see Pininfarina taking the bull by the horns and streamlining its strategy for the Indian market. While it's currently under development, and hence not much is known about it, of course, there are some details that Perschke threw some light on. He said “It's going to have 4 seats, maybe 5 people can sit in, but it's going to be super functional, super emotional, superb designwise and it'; be a little higher, little longer than the Battista and it's going to be super exciting and we have to do justice to this brand.”

The SUV is called the PF1 for now and will go up against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and even the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso and it's likely to come with more than 1000 bhp and of course it'll be all electric. It's likely that the company will borrow Rivian's modular skateboard platform for the PF1 SUV and while there's no formal announcement yet on that development, it's likely that the powertrain for this will come from Rimac. We can't wait to know more about the PF1 soon.



