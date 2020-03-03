Automobili Pininfarina Reveals The Battista Anniversario

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled the Battista Anniversario which celebrates 90 years since Battista 'Pinin' Farina created the Pininfarina coachbuilder and design house and is the most powerful sports car ever to be designed and built in Italy. Battista Anniversario cars will be hand-crafted in Cambiano, Turin, Pininfarina's design centre and headquarters. Just five will be created, each priced from 2.6 million Euros, so yes it's super exclusive.

Each of the five Anniversario cars is finished in a combination of three signature colours: Bianco Sestriere, the never-seen-before Grigio Antonelliano, and Automobili Pininfarina's signature Iconica Blu. Skilled artisans in Cambiano take several weeks to paint each car, building up the finish layer-by-layer and colour-by-colour - all by hand. The body is disassembled and reassembled three times so pinstripes in the three separate colours can be hand-painted directly onto the body.

It is also equipped with the 'Furiosa' package, now available to specify with any Battista, comprising a revised carbon fibre front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser. Exclusively on the Anniversario, these parts are finished in a two-tone combination of exposed signature carbon and carbon tinted in Iconica Blu with pin stripes in Bianco Sestriere. Besides the exclusive livery, a bespoke rear wing, rear aero fins and other bespoke details are unique to the Battista Anniversario. The aerodynamic enhancements enabled by the Furiosa exterior changes deliver increased downforce and greater stability at higher cornering speeds and a more dynamic balance to the car.

The Anniversario's handling dynamism is further sharpened by a reduction in unsprung weight of almost 10 kg, thanks to a new wheel design which features centre-lock forged aluminium wheels. The rear wheels grow from 20-inch to 21-inch. Together with the performance-oriented tyres, the new rims enable the car to achieve its top speed of 350 kmph. The optional 'Impulso' wheels complement the options programme available for Battista.

The Anniversario shares its technical underpinnings with the Battista. Its carbon fibre monocoque chassis and body provide the strong foundation and backbone of the hyper GT, with its four electric motors generating 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque, apportioned to each wheel by the most advanced torque vectoring system. This delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road- legal sports car with an internal combustion engine. Faster than a current Formula 1 car in the sub- two second 0-100 km/h sprint, the Battista accelerates from 0 to 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds.

These levels of performance are delivered alongside a zero-emissions range of over 500 km, thanks to the car's 120 kWh battery pack, mounted within a strong T-shaped carbon frame low down in the chassis.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina said "This ultimate expression of Battista, the Anniversario, is the distillation of everything that the brand has stood for in the past and which we now strive for in the future, creating a new pinnacle of desirability for sustainable and luxurious electric cars."

