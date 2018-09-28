Automobili Pininfarina Partners With Rimac For EV Technology

Automobili Pininfarina announced its line-up of partners and collaborators - including a unique technical partnership with Rimac Automobili to provide battery and drivetrain expertise, software, and hardware, in a contract worth up to 50 million Euros. The company also announced its new headquarters in Munich and this will see the team working on cutting-edge electric powertrain technology for the development of the PF0 Hypercar.

Indian homegrown carmaker Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina previewed the exterior design of its first ever Pininfarina-branded electric luxury hypercar, codenamed 'PF0 Concept'. At an event in New York, Automobili Pininfarina revealed three new images that represent the design intent for the new PF0 hypercar in July this year. The new company also announced plans to bring on board ex-Formula 1 racing driver Nick Heidfeld who will be an integral member of the team developing the PF0 vehicle dynamics programme from the beginning of 2019, prior to the all-electric hypercar's on-sale date of late-2020.

The company will be headquartered in Munich be based in Europe and will design, engineer and manufacture high technology, extreme performance luxury electric vehicles for global customers. The company will offer a range of cars designed and hand-crafted by legendary Italian automotive styling house Pininfarina SpA. The PF0 electric hypercar will be launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, with production beginning in 2020.

Micheal Perschke, CEO Automobili Pininfarina said, "We have developed a sophisticated brief to deliver a ground-breaking all-electric hyper GT car to clients from 2020, and now we are curating the partners and suppliers to deliver this dream. The results will be electrifying for owners of Automobili Pininfarina cars in the future!"

