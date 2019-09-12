New Cars and Bikes in India

Automobili Pininfarina, Bosch And Benteler Annouce Strategic Partnership For EV Platform

Automobili Pininfarina will seek help from both the top engineering firms in the world for its future cars as well.

Pininfarina will develop the chassis with Bosch and Benteler and make it available to other firms as well

Automobili Pininfarina, Bosch Engineering and Benteler have announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop a high-performance electric vehicle (EV) platform. Michael Perschke, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, along with Johannes-Jorg Ruger, CEO of Bosch Engineering GmbH, and Ralf Gottel, CEO of Benteler, confirmed the development. All three companies will evaluate the best technical concept as well as the market potential for the platform that will underpin future Automobili Pininfarina cars. They have also agreed to evaluate opportunities to provide a basis for other car brands' performance EVs to attain added synergies and enable a more rapid adoption of electro-mobility across all market segments, including the luxury and performance markets.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said "It is our ambition to see the EV market grow and expand with added offerings across the luxury and performance segments. While other EV platforms are being developed, this collaboration marks the first initiative among three world-class partners to develop a platform specifically tailored to the luxury and performance electric vehicle plans of Automobili Pininfarina and potentially other carmakers looking to make progress in this sector."

Automobili Pininfarina's desired range includes several SUVs as well as GTs and sports cars 

Automobili Pininfarina recently confirmed its strategic plan to bring to market a range of high-performance and luxury electric vehicles that will follow the critically acclaimed Battista electric hypercar, which is due to begin production in late 2020 in Italy.

Johannes-Jorg Ruger, CEO, Bosch Engineering GmbH, commented: "As an engineering service provider, Bosch Engineering has significant experience and knowhow given our many years of proficiency in the integration of components at system level and customised application and calibration activities."

For Benteler, the collaboration confirms the functionality and performance of its electro-mobility solutions under real-world conditions. The company will be offering chassis solutions, battery storage systems and the its Electric Drive System 2.0.

