Ease of travelling. That's become the mantra of people buying cars in today's day and they aren't wrong. It's difficult to keep one's patience in traffic conditions of today and things are not going to get any better. This is one reason why cars with automatic transmission have started to become the need of the hour. The demand has been met with a sharp rise in supply as well and manufacturers like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and even Renault have answered to the needs of its customers. Of course making cars with automatic transmission affordable has seen innovation take centre stage which is why we see the automated manual transmission take the spotlight. Maruti Suzuki, Datsun, Renault, Tata Motors and even Mahindra have resorted to adopting this technology so as to offer an automatic transmission variant in the company's line-up. While AMT's are not real automatics in the true sense of the word, they work just like an automatic transmission with the gears shifting on their own. More importantly, AMT's are far easier to service and repair and they are also a lot more affordable. We get a lot of queries on our forum about which car to buy but for the last few months, Siddharth, Cyrus and I have got questions on the availability of cars with automatic transmission under the ₹ 6 lakh mark.

Here's A Look At All The Cars With Automatic Transmission Under ₹ 6 Lakh

Tata Nano AMT

(Tata Nano is the most affordable AMT car in India right now)

Launched in 2015, the Tata Nano is the cheapest car with an automatic transmission in India. Prices for the Nano AMT start from ₹ 3.14 lakh, going all the way to ₹ 3.34 lakh. The Tata GenX Nano AMT comes powered by the same 624cc, two-cylinder MPFI petrol engine that powered the previous generation Nano. The company added a new cylinder head and aluminium block to help the car run smoother than before. The car churns out a maximum of 37bhp, while developing a peak torque of 51Nm and the AMT gearbox in a 5-speed unit. The sales of the Nano, however, have dipped, but it's an ideal car for the city and the AMT makes it easier to drive.

Price: ₹ 3.14 lakh - ₹ 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Renault Kwid AMT

(Renault Kwid AMT gets the 1-litre petrol engine and comes in several special editions models)

The Renault Kwid is a volume driver for Renault and in a short span of time, it has already sold more than a lakh cars in India. The AMT version adds to the growing list of variants based on the Kwid. The 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission or Easy-R, as Renault calls it, makes it easier to drive in traffic conditions. While there are certain limitations that it brings with it, the AMT is quite refined and adds to the 'convenience' aspect of the car. The AMT is only offered on the top-end RXT variant and prices start at ₹ 3.87 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 4.64 lakh (This includes the Climber and the Marvel Edition cars). Unlike the gearshift that you see in most cars, the Kwid gets a rotary dial and this means there's a lot of space saved between the driver and the co-passenger seats which makes way for cubby holes. The car also gets features like a MediaNav multimedia & navigation system and the rest of the features which are similar to what we see on the 1-litre RXT variant.

Price: ₹ 3.87 lakh - ₹ 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Datsun redi-GO AMT

(Datsun redi-GO AMT is the only AMT model in its class to offer a manual mode)

Datsun launched the AMT version of the redi-GO in January this year. The AMT is offered only with the 1-litre engine on the car. Datsun says that its new hatchback is the most feature rich AMT model in the segment, with the model competing against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AGS and the Renault Kwid AMT. The Datsun offering comes with two driving modes in a bid to offer easy driving. Under the hood, the Datsun redi-GO AMT uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 68 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. The car is offered with Dual-Driving Mode and Rush Hour Mode for improved driving experience. The first mode allows the flexibility of switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill/down-hill and city traffic conditions. Meanwhile, the Rush Hour mode gets the crawling function and will provide a cruising speed of 5-6 kmph, in order to help tackle bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions. In terms of features, the new Datsun redi-GO AMT offers Bluetooth audio streaming with hands-free calling, which is offered on the T (O) and S variants. The cabin gets all-black interiors along iwth central locking system with remote key.

Price: ₹ 3.96 lakh - ₹ 4.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Alto AGS

(Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the first AMT hatchbacks in India)

Maruti's Alto has been the undisputed king of the entry-level hatchback segment. Since the numbers are nothing short of massive, other manufacturers, too, are keen to get a pie of this market fragment. Speaking of the engine, it's a trusty old 1.0-litre unit that remains as refined as ever and has been tuned to deliver 24 kmpl, which is 15 per cent more than the claimed figure out the regular Alto. The USP now is really the automated-manual transmission and the gearbox is responsive in city driving and does perform well in traffic. The new model gets a chrome front grille, revised head & tail lamps, newly designed bumpers, 13 inch wheels and a few more changes. The vehicle's cabin too has gone through some significant updates, as it gets a new dual-tone dashboard, new upholstery and revised control buttons.

Price: ₹ 4.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AGS

(Maruti Suzuki WagonR AMT comes with improved styling and host of new features)

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has always been a work horse for the company and it received an update a couple of years ago. The company also expanded its AMT portfolio by introducing the transmission on the Wagon R and yes, it's working well for the company. Available in the VXi+ variant, the AMT helps in easing the way one drives the car. It comes with improved styling and host of new features, which includes - a stylish chrome design element at the centre flanked by wraparound projector headlamps that together give the impression of one single element. The new larger front bumper looks well-designed and houses the 4-slat hexagonal grille and round foglamps encased in plastic claddings. The cabin comes with new dual-tone black & beige interior with beige upholstery along with piano black finish panels. On the feature front, Maruti has equipped the WagonR VXI+ with offerings like Dual Airbags, Anti-Lock braking System with Electronic brake - force distribution system, as optional. Mechanically the new WagonR VXI+ remains unchanged and comes powered by the same 67 bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that develops 90 Nm of peak torque.

Price: ₹ 4.19 lakh - ₹ 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio AGS

(Maruti Suzuki Celerio was the first AMT model from Maruti Suzuki India)

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was the first car in the company's line-up to come with an automated manual transmission in 2014. Till date, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 3 lakh examples of the Celerio and the popularity keeps on growing. The new EZ Drive technology makes the Celerio an easy car to drive for beginners. This power-unit produces a peak power of 67bhp with 90Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki has also provided the option of a five speed manual transmission. The hatchback is claimed to deliver a class-leading fuel-efficiency of 23.1kmpl. However, there have been quite a few competitors it has to deal with over the last few years, but it has managed to stand its ground

Price: ₹ 4.95 lakh - ₹ 5.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata Tiago AMT

(Tata Tiago AMT gets 5-speed AMT gearbox and is available on the XTA and XZA trims)

Tata Motors launched the Tiago in the AMT guise in March 2017 to give a tough fight to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and even the Hyundai Grand i10 automatic. It's available on the XTA and XZA trim. Tata Motors calls it the EasyShift AMT, and the gearbox has been sourced Magneti Marelli. In fact, it is the same AMT unit that does duty on the Zest and the Nano. The AMT unit comes paired to the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor tuned to produce 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. The Tata Tiago Easy Shift AMT is equipped with four gear positions - Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. It also gets two driving modes - Sports and City - like the manual version. The manual version on the AMT allows the driver to shift gears faster. The Tiago AMT also comes with an in-built creep feature, which allows the car to crawl as soon as the foot has been eased off the brake pedal, without having to press the accelerator. The function comes in handy on hill climbs when it starts from an inclined position.

Price: ₹ 4.99 lakh - ₹ 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis AGS

(Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers the AMT system in both petrol and diesel models)

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was launched in 2017 and the company had made clear its intentions to spoil the customers for choice. This is one reason why the company introduced the Ignis AMT on both the petrol and diesel variant. Available on the Delta and Zeta variant of the Ignis, the company has made the AMT more affordable. The Delta trim offers steel wheels with caps, dual-coloured dashboard, 2-din infotainment with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, 2 speakers, rear power windows, electric wing mirrors, 60:40 split for the rear seat and a security alarm system. Also, more colour options for the body. The Zeta trim on the other hand gets feature upgrades in the form of keyless entry, start-stop system (push button), parking sensors for the rear, defogger at the rear along with a wiper and 15-inch alloys. Also, the number of speakers goes up to four and one gets fog lamps at the front as well. Cosmetic changes include chrome accents on the grille and the housing for the fog lamps. There is also plastic cladding for the wheel arches and the side sill. It comes with the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine options, while paired to a 5-speed manual and an automatic transmission, but the diesel is more expensive and hence if you have a budget of ₹ 6 lakh, then it won't be an option.

Price: ₹ 5.82 lakh - ₹ 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata Tigor AMT

(The Tata Tigor is the only sedan or subcompact sedan to offer an AMT units under ₹ 6 lakh)

The Tata Tigor saw the company target the subcompact sedan segment with a renewed direction. Available in two variants - XTA and XZA, the Tigor AMT is priced at ₹ 5.98 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 6.47 lakh. Powering the new Tata Tigor AMT is the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The AMT unit is the same Magneti Marelli-sourced 5-speed unit that also does duty on the Tiago AMT. The gearbox comes with Automatic, Neutral, and Reverse option along with a Manual mode and a sports mode as well, for a peppy performance. Unlike Tiago AMT, the the Tigor AMT comes with an in-built 'creep' feature, which enables the car to crawl as soon as the pressure is eased off the brake pedal, without pressing the accelerator. This is one feature that makes driving the car through heavy traffic a bit more convenient.

Price: ₹ 5.98 lakh - ₹ 6.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

