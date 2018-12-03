New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit

Car sales in November were weak due to the rise in fuel prices which led to a cold festival season demand.

View Photos
The auto sales in November took a hit due to several macro and micro economic factors.

Majority of the carmakers have witnessed subdued sales in the month of November this year. Country's two top three carmakers- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have reported a marginal decline in sales while Mahindra has recorded a nominal growth. Honda is the only carmaker which has posted a healthy growth of 10 per cent while Toyota and Ford have recorded de-growth of 5.87 per cent and 18.25 per cent respectively. The auto sales in November took a hit due to several macro and micro economic factors, rise in fuel prices being the prime reason further followed by one-time insurance payment. According to the FADA report, the festival season sales were also down as the general sentiment among car buyers was not positive. 

Maruti Suzuki

bfb0q11

Maruti's total domestic sales went up by just 0.5 per cent , to 146,018 units.

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a marginal drop in total sales in November 2018. The company's cumulative sales last month accounted for 153,539 units, against the 154,600 units that were sold during the same month last year, registering a decline of 0.7 per cent. Last month, Maruti's total domestic sales went up by just 0.5 per cent, to 146,018 units, from 145,300 units from November 2017. However, it was exports that took the biggest hit in November 2018, witnessing a decline of 19.1 per cent at 7,521 units, compared to 9,300 units exported the same month last year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018

Hyundai Motor India

hupfo7s

Hyundai has sold over 8800 units since its launch.

Hyundai India has recorded a marginal drop of -0.67 per cent in the month of November selling 43,709 units in the domestic market against 44,008 units in the same period last year. The recently launched all-new Santro has contributed significantly to the sales as the company has sold over 8800 units since its launch. Hyundai has announced that it has bagged over 38,500 bookings for the 2018 Santro and has increased their sales target to 10,000 units per month in a bid to bring down the 4 four months long waiting period.

Tata Motors

dko7lkus

Tata Motors has witnessed a de-growth of 1 per cent in its domestic sales.

Tata Motors' domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 16,982 units, dropping by 1 per cent over 17,157 units sold in November last year. The drop in volumes was attributed to the liquidity crunch, non-availability of retail finance and a moderate festive season. The company holds strong in year-to-date sales between April and November 2018 with Tata selling 142,137 units, a hike of 24 per cent, compared to 115,049 units sold during the same month last fiscal. Tata Motors introduced a host of products during the festive season including the Nexon Kraz Edition, Tiago NRG, as well as the Tiago and Tigor JTP cars with performance upgrades. The company is now on the verge of introducing the Tata Harrier that will hit the showrooms in early 2019.

Also Read: Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra

hivahus

This is a busy year for Mahindra as the company has launched some of the important product this year including the Marazzo MPV and it new flagship model- the Alturas G4.

Mahindra and Mahindra's passenger vehicle business saw a marginal hike of 1 per cent with 16,188 units, against the 16,030 units sold during the same month last year. Despite a subdued customer sentiment in the market, recent launches like the Mahindra Marazzo has given strength to the homegrown UV maker. This is also a busy year for Mahindra as the company has recently launched some of the important product this year. For starters, the company gave a major update to the XUV 5OO after which the Mahindra Marazzo MPV was launched. Recently, Mahindra has launched its new flagship model- the Alturas G4 and will be launching the much-awaited S201 compact SUV soon.

Also Read: Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018

Honda Cars India

new honda amaze review

The 2018 Amaze has been the top runner for Honda this year.

Honda Cars India registered an overall 10.67 per cent growth last month with 13,549 units. The same month last year, the company sold a total of 12,102 vehicles, including domestic sales and exports. The company registered a similar 10 per cent growth in the domestic market with 13,003 units, against the 11,819 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The company's exports at the same time saw a massive growth of almost 48 per cent, with 543 unit, against the 283 units exported in November 2017. The recently launched 2018 Honda Amaze has been the most top runner its product line-up. Honda has also launched the 4th generation CR-V this year and will be launching the Honda CR-V in January next year.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

ftrpk6hg

Toyota's sales were down 5.87 per cent in November.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales were down 5.87 per cent in the last month. The company sold 10,721 units in the domestic market in November 2018 compared to 12,734 units which it sold in the same period last year. Toyota's exports stood at 669 units as against 689 units in the same period last year. The company only exports the Etios sedan from India at present. 

Ford India

1689ecgg

Ford's domestic sales in India is down by 18.25 per cent.

Ford India's combined domestic sales and exports have taken a hit in November 2018. The American carmaker has sold a total of 19,905 vehicles last month, compared to 27,019 vehicles in November 2017, registering a considerable decline of over 26 per cent. The domestic wholesales in November stood at 6,375 vehicles as against 7,777 units in the same month last year. Exports recorded 13,530 vehicles compared to 19,242 units in November 2017.

0 Comments

Also Read: Ford India's Sales Down By Over 26% In November 2018

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Car sales car sales in November 2018 Festive season sales Rise in fuel prices one-time insurance payment

Latest News

Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
John McGuiness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
John McGuiness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities