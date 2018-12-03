Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit

Majority of the carmakers have witnessed subdued sales in the month of November this year. Country's two top three carmakers- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have reported a marginal decline in sales while Mahindra has recorded a nominal growth. Honda is the only carmaker which has posted a healthy growth of 10 per cent while Toyota and Ford have recorded de-growth of 5.87 per cent and 18.25 per cent respectively. The auto sales in November took a hit due to several macro and micro economic factors, rise in fuel prices being the prime reason further followed by one-time insurance payment. According to the FADA report, the festival season sales were also down as the general sentiment among car buyers was not positive.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti's total domestic sales went up by just 0.5 per cent , to 146,018 units.

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a marginal drop in total sales in November 2018. The company's cumulative sales last month accounted for 153,539 units, against the 154,600 units that were sold during the same month last year, registering a decline of 0.7 per cent. Last month, Maruti's total domestic sales went up by just 0.5 per cent, to 146,018 units, from 145,300 units from November 2017. However, it was exports that took the biggest hit in November 2018, witnessing a decline of 19.1 per cent at 7,521 units, compared to 9,300 units exported the same month last year.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai has sold over 8800 units since its launch.

Hyundai India has recorded a marginal drop of -0.67 per cent in the month of November selling 43,709 units in the domestic market against 44,008 units in the same period last year. The recently launched all-new Santro has contributed significantly to the sales as the company has sold over 8800 units since its launch. Hyundai has announced that it has bagged over 38,500 bookings for the 2018 Santro and has increased their sales target to 10,000 units per month in a bid to bring down the 4 four months long waiting period.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has witnessed a de-growth of 1 per cent in its domestic sales.

Tata Motors' domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 16,982 units, dropping by 1 per cent over 17,157 units sold in November last year. The drop in volumes was attributed to the liquidity crunch, non-availability of retail finance and a moderate festive season. The company holds strong in year-to-date sales between April and November 2018 with Tata selling 142,137 units, a hike of 24 per cent, compared to 115,049 units sold during the same month last fiscal. Tata Motors introduced a host of products during the festive season including the Nexon Kraz Edition, Tiago NRG, as well as the Tiago and Tigor JTP cars with performance upgrades. The company is now on the verge of introducing the Tata Harrier that will hit the showrooms in early 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra

This is a busy year for Mahindra as the company has launched some of the important product this year including the Marazzo MPV and it new flagship model- the Alturas G4.

Mahindra and Mahindra's passenger vehicle business saw a marginal hike of 1 per cent with 16,188 units, against the 16,030 units sold during the same month last year. Despite a subdued customer sentiment in the market, recent launches like the Mahindra Marazzo has given strength to the homegrown UV maker. This is also a busy year for Mahindra as the company has recently launched some of the important product this year. For starters, the company gave a major update to the XUV 5OO after which the Mahindra Marazzo MPV was launched. Recently, Mahindra has launched its new flagship model- the Alturas G4 and will be launching the much-awaited S201 compact SUV soon.

Honda Cars India

The 2018 Amaze has been the top runner for Honda this year.

Honda Cars India registered an overall 10.67 per cent growth last month with 13,549 units. The same month last year, the company sold a total of 12,102 vehicles, including domestic sales and exports. The company registered a similar 10 per cent growth in the domestic market with 13,003 units, against the 11,819 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The company's exports at the same time saw a massive growth of almost 48 per cent, with 543 unit, against the 283 units exported in November 2017. The recently launched 2018 Honda Amaze has been the most top runner its product line-up. Honda has also launched the 4th generation CR-V this year and will be launching the Honda CR-V in January next year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota's sales were down 5.87 per cent in November.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales were down 5.87 per cent in the last month. The company sold 10,721 units in the domestic market in November 2018 compared to 12,734 units which it sold in the same period last year. Toyota's exports stood at 669 units as against 689 units in the same period last year. The company only exports the Etios sedan from India at present.

Ford India

Ford's domestic sales in India is down by 18.25 per cent.

Ford India's combined domestic sales and exports have taken a hit in November 2018. The American carmaker has sold a total of 19,905 vehicles last month, compared to 27,019 vehicles in November 2017, registering a considerable decline of over 26 per cent. The domestic wholesales in November stood at 6,375 vehicles as against 7,777 units in the same month last year. Exports recorded 13,530 vehicles compared to 19,242 units in November 2017.

