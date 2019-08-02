New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Industry Slowdown: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline 21 Per Cent

Two-wheeler manufacturing giant Hero MotoCorp sales decline 21 per cent in July 2019, amidst a massive slowdown in the Indian auto industry.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hero sales fall 21 per cent to 5.35 lakh units in July 2019 amidst industry slowdown

Highlights

  • Hero clocks sales of 5,35,810 two-wheelers in July 2019
  • Industry slowdown hits Hero sales volumes in July 2019
  • Two-wheeler sales have been slipping for the past several months

The slowdown in the domestic auto industry has now moved to the second quarter of the current financial year with the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp reporting sales of 5,35,810 units in July 2019, slipping 21 per cent from the same month a year ago, when the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer had reported overall sales volumes of 6,79,862 two-wheelers. The two-wheeler giant's overall sales have been declining since the beginning of the current financial year, but during the last couple of months, Hero has been able to despatch more than 6 lakh two-wheelers during the last two months.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp June 2019 Sales Drop 12 Per Cent

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

Passion Pro 110

XPulse 200

HF Deluxe

Glamour 125

Xtreme 200S

XPulse 200T

Passion Pro i3S

Splendor iSMART 110

Glamour Programmed FI

Maestro Edge

Glamour

Passion Xpro

Pleasure

Xtreme Sports

Splendor Pro

Xtreme 200R

Pleasure Plus 110

Destini 125

Karizma ZMR

Duet

Maestro Edge 125

HF Dawn

Achiever

HF Deluxe Eco

254npof8

Hero will bank on its latest products, including the XPulse to shore up sales volumes in the next few months

Hero has launched several new products in the last couple of months, with three new motorcycle launches in the 200 cc platform in May 2019 - the Hero XPulse 200, Hero XPulse 200T and Hero Xtreme 200S. Hero also launched two new scooters, the Hero Pleasure+ 110 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125. Hero MotoCorp also rolled out India's first two-wheeler meeting the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations, with the new Hero Splendor iSmart. While the slowdown in the auto industry intensifies, the next few months will be crucial for Hero MotoCorp, as well as other auto manufacturers, as the festive season kicks in, which has traditionally seen high sales volumes.

Also Read: Hero Beats Street Estimates With ₹ 1,247 Crore Q1 Profit

g5anhu3g

The upcoming festive season and BS6 off-take will depend on sales volumes in the industry

0 Comments

While the overall sentiment in the auto industry has been dull during the past few months, the outlook for the rest of the year will depend on multiple factors, including the progress of the monsoon, festive season offtake, as well as improvement in the liquidity situation. A change over to new technology with the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations kicking in from April 1, 2020 will also mean slightly higher prices of two-wheelers. While prices are expected to go up, most manufacturers are hoping there will be some pre-buying during the last quarter of the current financial year (January -March, 2020) to offset the BS6 pricing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 50,351 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 58,491 - 60,605 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 55,400 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities