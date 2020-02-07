New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Industry Needs To Plan What Will Drive The Cars Of The Future: Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata says that the governments and auto industries across the world need to take have a realistic approach and plan for the propulsion system that will drive the car of the future.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure - Ratan Tata

Amidst the growing debate across the world about electric vehicles and whether it's time to kill Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) or not, Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Motors, recently shared his views on the matter. Tata said that the governments and auto industries across the world need to take have a realistic approach and plan for the propulsion system that will drive the car of the future. He also pointed out that achieving complete electrification would be very difficult unless charging infrastructure is omnipresent.

I would hope that the governments of the world and the auto industry can take a measured view on the propulsion system for the car of the future. The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure. The approach should realistically legislate the different types of propulsion systems and our journey to electric vehicles can always be supported by improvement in IC Engines and introduction of hybrids.

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata) on

In his social media post, Ratan Tata said, "I would hope that the governments of the world and auto industry can take a measured view on the propulsion system for the car of the future. The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure. The approach should realistically legislate the different types of propulsion system and our journey to electric vehicles can always be supported by improvement in IC engines and the introduction of hybrids."

cru4abm8

Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Nexon EV in India and said it will built an EV ecosystem in the country

Globally, several countries have claimed that they plan to phase out ICE engines and go all-electric in the next couple of decades. Scotland plans to phase petrol and diesel cars by 2032, while Norway has said it will go all-electric by 2025, and France plans to move from ICE to electric vehicles by 2040.

Similarly, the Indian government too had expressed its desire to achieve complete electrification by 2030, however, there is no proper plan for it yet. However, last year, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, confirmed that the Indian government has no plans to phase out petrol and diesel engines in the foreseeable future. In fact, India will be making the shift from BS4 to BS6 emission regulation from April 1, 2020.

0 Comments

Tata Motors has been heavily promoting electric vehicles in India and has already launched two electric cars in the country, the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV. The company recently announced that it's working with other sister companies like Tata Power, Tata Auto Comps, Tata Chemicals to build a complete electric ecosystem in India. The company will have over 500 charging stations across the country by the end of this financial year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tata models

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.89 - 10.62 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.97 - 84.58 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 16.56 - 18.92 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 5.13 - 7.57 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.39 - 8.58 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 11.37 - 11.96 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.69 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-47 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-47 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Auto Expo 2020: New-Generation Hyundai Creta Unveiled; India Launch In March 2020
Auto Expo 2020: New-Generation Hyundai Creta Unveiled; India Launch In March 2020
Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus SUV Unveiled
Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus SUV Unveiled
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: New Creta, Vitara Brezza Facelift Unveiled, V-Class Marco Polo Launched
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: New Creta, Vitara Brezza Facelift Unveiled, V-Class Marco Polo Launched
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities