Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: People’s Choice Best Four-Wheeler – Kia Carnival

The Auto Expo Excellence Awards is a long-standing tradition at carandbike. While our experienced jury members put in a lot of time and effort in selecting the best of bests at the Auto Expo, it's our People's Choice Awards category that tells us which product or manufacturer has made a mark for itself at the biennial motor show. This year, our followers would certainly have had a tough time selecting the winner for the People's Choice Award - Best Four-wheeler category, considering we had 3 very deserving candidates - the Kia Carnival, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the new-gen Hyundai Creta.

Also Read: 2020 Kia Carnival Review

Kia Carnival 29.68 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Shakti Upadhyay Head of Marketing & PR, Kia Motors India receiving the People's Choice Award for the Kia Carnival

We ran a poll on Instagram and asked our followers to vote for their favourite car on display at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the Kia Carnival took to award with over 46 per cent votes. The new-gen Hyundai Creta came in a close second with 40 per cent votes, while the Vitara Brezza facelift came in last with about 14 per cent votes. We couldn't have agreed more with the choice of our viewers and followers considering the Kia Carnival was also the choice of our jury members that comprised of Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor- carandbike, Yogendra Pratap, Editor- Auto Today, Girish Karkera, Former Editor- Top Gear India, Ameya Naik and Kingshuk Dutta from carandbike, for the 'Best Launch Award' at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Kia Carnival MPV was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and it competes with the Toyota Innova Crysta

The Kia Carnival has been launched in India priced at ₹ 24.95 lakh to ₹ 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the second model the South Korean automaker in India, after the very popular Kia Seltos, which was introduced only six months ago. We have already driven the MPV, and we think Kia Motors India is likely to see similar success with the Carnival, as it did with the Seltos, considering in less than 15 days of starting pre-bookings the company had received over 3,500 orders for the premium full-size MPV. In fact, 70 per cent of the total bookings were for the top-of-the-line Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival, showing it has truly managed to impress the Indian car buyers, especially someone looking to upgrade from the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Build quality is top notch and the dashboard is loaded with features. The view from the windshield is commanding

The MPV is offered in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine - and comes in seven, eight or nine-seater options. The MPV also gets LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillights. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with dual electric sunroofs, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, laptop charging point, powered tailgate, one-touch powered sliding doors and dual-zone climate control. The top trim comes with 10.1-inch entertainment screen for the rear passengers. There's UVO connected tech on offer as well that further allows you to control certain functions of the car via a mobile app.

The Kia Carnival comes with luxurious captain seats in second row and offers a host of comfort features

Power on the Kia Carnival comes from the 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine that is BS6 compliant and is tuned to produce 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 8-speed Sportmatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.