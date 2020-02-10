Auto Expo 2020 Witnesses A Footfall Of Over 1 Lakh Visitors On Sunday

The 2020 Auto Expo is underway and has witnessed over 70 unveils at the biennial event over two days. The auto show was opened to the public on Friday, February 7, 2020, and has managed to pull a strong crowd ever since. According to the data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the first public day saw over 70,000 visitors at the Auto Expo, which spiked to 100,000 visitors per day on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Asia's largest motor show has over 30 brands participating with the list comprising not only mainstream players but a host of electric vehicle start-ups as well.

The numbers, SIAM says are better than the previous edition in terms of per day footfall at the venue. The 2018 Auto Expo had witnessed a total of over 605,000 visitors across all public days. However, the number was lower than the 2016 edition that saw over seven lakh visitors in attendance. The higher footfall also comes as a good sign for the auto sector that saw limited participation from manufacturers owing to the slowdown in the auto sector over the past year.

That being said, the Auto Expo also witnessed an issue with the tickets of the visitors on Sunday with the entry barred briefly. The QR code reader at the gates developed a snag prompting long queues for those who booked their tickets online. The crowd turned furious due to the long wait to enter the premises and were lathi-charged by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to bring the situation under control.

The 15th Auto Expo commenced on February 5, and will continue till February 12, 2020 at the India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park 2, in Greater Noida.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.