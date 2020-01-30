Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen To Reveal New Logo For India

Volkswagen will be revealing its new logo for India at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. This is the new VW logo that was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September last year, sporting a new design that only includes essential elements and a simpler, flat and two-dimensional look that can be replicated much more easily across multiple platforms. The new logo is being presented under the motto of 'New Volkswagen' according to the company. The new logo will also apply to the new brand signals such as pictograms, typography, colours or layouts.

Also Read: 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show: Volkswagen Unveils New Brand Logo

Speaking on the introduction of the new VW logo in the country, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, "The new brand design marks the start of a new era for Volkswagen. Globally, the brand has committed itself towards being carbon neutral by 2050. Over the last four years, the Volkswagen brand has taken and implemented bold decisions in almost all areas of its activities. This comprehensive rebranding is the logical consequence of our brand's strategic reorientation. Now is the right time to make the new attitude of our brand, visible to the outside world."

For the first time, Volkswagen will have a female voice in the sound logo, which will replace the former brand claim. It will be a part of the brand's objective to create a 360-degree customer experience that is contemporary across all channels. The new logo will also represent a new direction for the automaker in advertising that will be more about human and lively stories through the company's communication channels.

Volkswagen's new logo was adopted in Europe first, followed by China in October 2019. The automaker is now making the change step-by-step across the globe. This includes the brand's presence in over 171 markets including over 10,000 facilities of dealers and service partners. The company will replace about 70,000 logos and the rebranding exercise is said to be one of the largest in the world in the auto sector.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.