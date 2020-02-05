Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Revealed

Volkswagen's assault in the SUV space will take shape in the form of the Tiguan AllSpace. Yes the Long wheelbase variant of the Tiguan will be launched in India in the first half of 2020. The Tiguan Allspace is bigger in dimensions compared to the Tiguan compact SUV and this translates into more space. Back when we broke the story about the Tiguan Allspace coming to India, we didn't have clarity on what spec was coming to the country. Now, however, all has been revealed. The Tiguan Allspace will be offered with 7 seats as standard which will see it compete with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even the Mahindra Alturas G4. It will come powered by a 2-litre TSI petrol engine and there'll be no diesel on offer.

Volkswagen is still evaluating whether or not to bring in a 4WD option on the Tiguan AllSpace. We'll have that information closer to the launch of the car. The 4-Motion all-wheel drive system is standard on the Tiguan compact SUV. There will be a 7-speed dual clutch automatic on offer, though.

Volkswagen Tiguan 33.37 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

As far as pricing goes, the Tiguan SUV is currently priced between Rs 28.07 lakh and Rs 31.46 lakh, expect the Tiguan AllSpace to be priced a little higher than that, however, given that 4WD will not be available on the car, we expect it to be priced very competitively and we won't be surprised if it would see a price tag under ₹ 30 lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.