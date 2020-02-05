Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled

Volkswagen showcased the compact SUV a couple of days ago and now it has showcased the car at the Auto Expo 2020. The Taigun will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the like. Of course the car showcased here was a pre-production unit and the final product will be showcased with a host of changes on it. The model will be underpinned by the new MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The big difference though is that compared to the T-Cross, the Taigun for India will be longer, more spacious and more comfortable, keeping the Indian requirements in mind.

The new Volkswagen Taigun will be one of the four new SUVs that Volkswagen plans to bring in the next few years. The Taigun is slated to hit Indian roads later in 2020 and is expected to draw power from the 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that will develop about 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and possibly the 7-speed DSG autobox too.

The production ready version of the Taigun was first showcased at the company's Group night

The first glimpse of the Volkswagen Taigun for India reveals a great deal. The prototype looks production-ready complete with the LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear, faux diffusers on the bumper and a very upright and boxy profile. Compared to the T-Cross, Taigun is also expected to about 100 mm longer that will liberate more space in the second row. The design language looks butch and very urban, taking inspiration from the T-Cross and even the Tiguan. The front section is upright for the imposing look, while the boxy proportions allow for a nice stance on the model.

The cabin looks premium with the exterior colours highlighting the otherwise black and grey cabin. Standout features including an all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and possibly connected tech too. The rear seat is roomy thanks to the stretched wheelbase, and there's ample of headroom and knee-room too, courtesy of the wide body. There are rear AC vents for added convenience and the large glasshouse should give a better sense of space.

