Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled

Even though in size terms it is a tad smaller, the VW T-Roc will be pitted against the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

The T-Roc will be launched in the first half of 2020

Volkswagen India has unveiled the T-Roc crossover in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The The T-Roc will be brought in as a completely built import and so VW India will only be targeting limited volumes with it. The T-Roc will slot between the Tiguan and the Taigun in India and yes it is part of the SUV product offensive from the company in the country. The T-Roc will be offered in a petrol-only avatar with the 1.5 litre turbocharged TSI engine. And will come with the 7-Speed DSG dual clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

The T-Roc will be available in a 1.5-litre petrol engine  

Even though in size terms it is a tad smaller, the VW T-Roc will be pitted against the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier. Pricing will be key to any success, and so VW India is aiming at a Rs 18-19 lakh price point. The car will be fully-loaded and so expect one variant only - with a premium trim that gets all the bells and whistles, and safety features as standard.

We do not expect it to come with a four wheel drive option but the company plans to launch the car in the first half of 2020 with bookings starting very soon

