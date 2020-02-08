Auto Expo 2020: Vespa RED, Vespa SXL, Vespa VXL Facelift Unveiled

Piaggio India unveiled the 2020 facelifted models of the Vespa range of scooters at the Auto Expo 2020, along with a limited edition Vespa Racing Sixties model. The 2020 Vespa facelift models include the Vespa RED, the Vespa SXL Facelift, and the Vespa VXL Facelift. The entire Vespa scooter range is already compliant with the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, and now the engines come with electronic fuel injection. The Vespa range is powered by a 150 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, 3-valve engine which makes 10.32 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The 2020 Vespa RED variant features an all-red look Piaggio Bikes Vespa Vespa 150

As part of the 2020 facelift, the Vespa range now comes in bright new colours, along with LED headlight with daytime running light, boot lamp and USB mobile charger. The 2020 facelifted models will be launched in the second quarter of 2020. Piaggio also unveiled a limited edition Vespa Racing Sixties model, which will also be launched in the second quarter of 2020. All Vespa scooters now come with a 200 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS on the front wheel. At the front is an 11-inch wheel, with a 10-inch rear wheel combination, shod with tubeless tyres.

The 2020 Vespa facelift range comes in bright colours, LED headlight with DRL, and other minor feature updates, along with front disc brake with ABS

The Vespa scooter was introduced by Italian two-wheeler brand Piaggio in 1946. Today, it is still one of the best known scooter brands worldwide. In India, Piaggio introduced the Vespa brand in 2012, and the company has a state-of-the-art plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, where it manufactures the Vespa range of scooters along with the Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160. Piaggio India also manufactures a range of three-wheeled and four-wheeled commercial vehicles at a separate manufacturing facility in Baramati.

