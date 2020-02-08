Auto Expo 2020: Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Unveiled

The Vespa Racing Sixties will be launched in the second half of 2020

Piaggio India has showcased the Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition model at the Auto Expo 2020. The Vespa Racing Sixties model incorporates a new white colour scheme, with red racing stripes down from the headlight along the front apron up to the tip of the front fender. The stripes are also incorporated on the body panels, and new gold-coloured alloy wheels have been incorporated to go with the sporty theme of the limited edition model. The Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition model has just been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, and Piaggio India will launch the model commercially, in the second half of 2020.

The Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition comes with gold-coloured alloy wheels Piaggio Bikes Vespa Vespa 150

Mechanically, nothing has changed on the model, and it continues to use the new BS6-compliant 150 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine. The engine puts out 10.32 bhp at 7,600 rpm, and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Braking is handled by a 200 mm front disc on the 11-inch front wheel with single-channel ABS. The 10-inch rear wheel gets a 140 mm drum brake. Tyres are both tubeless, and instrumentation is a semi-digital panel, and it also gets a LED headlight with a daytime running light. The scooter also gets a boot lamp, along with a USB charger.

Also Read: Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India

Vespa Racing Sixties comes with a LED headlight with DRL and red-coloured sporty racing stripes on the white bodywork

The Vespa scooter was first launched by Piaggio in 1946, and is established as one of the best-known scooter brands across the world. In India, Vespa was launched in 2012, and Piaggio India has a state-of-the-art plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, where it manufactures the Vespa scooters, along with the Aprilia range of scooters. Piaggio India is also working on a new Vespa electric scooter, inspired by the Vespa Elettrica sold in Europe. The new Vespa electric scooter will be launched in around a year from now.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.