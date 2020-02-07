Auto Expo 2020: Vespa Electric Scooter Planned For India

Piaggio India is looking at developing a made-for-India Vespa electric scooter which is likely to be based on the Vespa Elettrica offered in Europe. The new electric scooter will likely share some design aspects and features with the Vespa Elettrica, but it will be designed keeping in mind the Indian electric two-wheeler market requirements and consumer profile. Speaking to Carandbike, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi said that the Italian brand's first electric scooter will be a Vespa, and not Aprilia.

"The electric scooter will be designed in Italy, but we have to finalise the final product specifications keeping in mind the requirements and sensibilities of the Indian market. It will take some time, but it will come. The new electric scooter will be a Vespa, and we are working towards finalising the details of the product," Graffi told Carandbike during an interaction at the Auto Expo 2020.

he Vespa Elettrica has the familiar silhouette of Vespa scooters with internal combustion engines, but is powered by a brushless DC electric motor with 4 kW peak power, and 200 Nm of peak torque. With two different riding modes, and a long list of features, including smartphone connectivity and a dedicated Vespa Connectivity mobile app, the Elettrica also offers call and message display on its full-colour TFT instrument console, well as voice activated commands which can be used through a helmet mounted ear and mouth piece.

Vespa Elettrica showcased at Auto Expo 2020

While the new Vespa electric scooter may share some features with the Elettrica, Piaggio is exploring options to localise it, and it will be a product developed by the Italian brand from the ground up. From all indications, the new Vespa electric scooter will take more than a year, before it is developed and ready to be introduced in India.

