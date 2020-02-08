Auto Expo 2020: Top Five Concepts

It's true that the Auto Expo 2020 is not as big as previous editions, participation wise. But that definitely doesn't mean it's any less of grandeur. Brands who are participating have gone big at the biennial motor show with plenty of new unveils, showcases and some key launches. As always, concepts have added to the elation as well and majority of them will actually make it to production. We bring you the top five concepts that excited us the most.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro E

There will be both ICE and electric iterations of the production spec version of the Futuro-e.

First up is Maruti Suzuki's Futuro E Concpet unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 which actually is quite a versatile concept and will be wearing different hats in Maruti's future line-up. There will be both ICE and electric iterations of the production spec version on offer, so expect the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor to make its way under the hood of the SUV when we get to see the final model. That said, there is still no word on the 1.5-litre diesel motor, given Maruti's uncertainty to continue with diesel powertrains post BS6 regulations. The new concept demonstrates a bold new design language and a coupe-SUV bodystyle with a slanting roofline that sweeps towards the end, falling onto the exaggerated haunches. The overall proportions too give it a bold stance, and a butch face adds to the robust appeal.

Tata Sierra

The Sierra is an all-electric concept SUV that pays homage to the legendary Sierra SUV

Tata Motors pulled a surprise unveiling the new Sierra EV concept at the Auto Expo 2020. The Sierra is an all-electric concept SUV that pays homage to the legendary Sierra SUV. It's been spawned by the ALFA ARC platform and adornes Tata Motors' IMPACT 2.0 design language better than any other model does. The front is butch and muscular and the squared wheel arches add that bit of oomph factor, bringing in the Land Rover Defender appeal to an extent. That said, the big glass area at the back certainly reminds you of the Sierra SUV. The continuous single LED tail lamp unit at the rear is a modern touch for sure and the overall proportions keep the robust impression intact.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet concept looks tall and butch and will share underpinnings with the Venue.

Kia Motor's third model in India will be a subcompact SUV going up against popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. It will be based on the Kia Sonet concept unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and will adopt its new design language, sporting the tiger-nose grille, sharp headlamps with DRLs and neat sculpting on its face and profile. The concept looks tall and butch and will share underpinnings with the Venue. The engine line-up too is likely to be the same including the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol while the 1.5-litre diesel will be sourced from the Seltos. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual and a DCT automatic in the petrol guise and the 1.5-litre is expected to get the torque convertor unit alongside the six-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda Vision In

The Skoda Vision IN will be first model to be built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform

The much talked about Skoda Vision IN concept was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 after its debut just days back. It's the first model to be built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and the production model is expected to arrive in early 2021. It will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Skoda says that the production car will clock triple digit speeds in 8.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 195 kmph. The Skoda Vision IN is 4,256 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The rugged looks of the SUV is characterised by the front end with the sleek headlamps, bold grille and the 19-inch alloys. The LED headlamps and the tail-lamps get the typical crystalline elements, giving it the familial Skoda SUV design cues. The cabin of the Vision IN SUV uses vegan materials along with traditional Indian art of kalamkari and features 12.3-inch free-standing display along with the customisable virtual cockpit and the crystalline gear lever.

GWM Haval Concept H

The Concept H essentially will be a compact SUV, but looks a size bigger.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) showed up at the Auto Expo with a massive global product line-up, but it's the Concept H with which they will debut their India operations. The Concept H essentially will be a compact SUV, but looks a size bigger. So expect it to be positioned towards the upper end of the segment, rivalling the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson. In fact, the SUV doesn't particularly look butch. The tapering silhouette and curvy dimensions make it more of an urban SUV. LED headlamps, wraparound taillights, machined alloy wheels and subtle use of chrome add to the premium appeal as well. We're yet to hear from GWM management about its specifications and engine line-up.

