Auto Expo 2020: Tata Sierra EV Concept Revealed

Yes, you can say that it looks a bit like the Land Rover Defender but of course the big glass area at the back reminds you of the Sierra SUV and that's where the connect comes in as well.

Auto Expo 2020

Yes the legend is back and this time it's all electric. We are of course talking about the Sierra concept that the company showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Sierra is an all electric concept SUV that pays homage to the legendary Sierra SUV. The Concept is based on the ALFA ARC platform and we get to see the futuristic design of the SUV. The front is butch and muscular and the squared wheelarches add that bit of oomph factor. Yes, you can say that it looks a bit like the Land Rover Defender but of course the big glass area at the back reminds you of the Sierra SUV and that's where the connect comes in as well.

The rear sees a continuous single LED taillamp and that really brings out a sleek side of the SUV. The overall bulk and muscle looks great and the Sierra concept really lifts the legendary SUV to a new parameter. Of course the addition of the electric powertrain adds to its futuristic appeal and also gives one an understanding of where the company is heading in terms of development of electric cars.

