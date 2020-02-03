Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Tease New SUV Based On Altroz Platform

Tata Motors will be going big at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company recently teased the Tata Hornbill, which will be a mini SUV built on the Tata Altroz platform and it will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. While Tata says this model will be a concept showcase, we believe it will be closer to the production model. The Tata mini SUV aka the H2X concept was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as well. The Tata mini SUV will be positioned below the Tata Nexon in the company's line-up and we expect it to hit the roads probably in the second half of 2020.

The Tata mini SUV is built on the same ALFA platform which also underpins the Tata Altroz. We expect the new SUV to have a similar design as seen on the concept two years ago. We expect it to have a muscular, upright stance, along with a design language similar to the Tata Harrier. The front will feature split headlamps while the profile could have contoured lines, muscular wheel arches and big alloy wheels. We expect the interior to be done up nicely, with body-coloured bits and a look similar to that of the Tata Altroz's cabin. Expect the list of features to even higher in the top spec variants.

We believe that this new SUV to have the same engine options as the Altroz, which are a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The specifications will most probably stay the same as well along with the transmission options. There could be an AMT variant launched at a later date. The ALFA platform from Tata Motors is also made in a way that it could be accommodate Tata's Ziptron EV technology and we could have an electric version of this SUV a couple of years down the line, maybe even sooner. In terms of dimensions we expect the Tata mini SUV to be larger than the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki S=Presso, two cars which have been inspired by SUVs in terms of design.

Apart from the Tata Mini SUV, the company will also showcase the new Gravitas SUV and the BS6 Tata Harrier.

