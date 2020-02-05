It was just a few days ago that we told you about the Harrier BS6 finally making to the Indian market and now at the Auto Expo 2020, the company has launched the car. Prices for the Harrier BS6 start at ₹ 13.69 lakh going all the way up to 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Harrier will also be available in a Dual tone option as also the Dark Trim prices for which start at ₹ 17.60 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 18.95 lakh.

The big news now though is that the Harrier will be launched in the automatic variant as well and that will be priced from ₹ 16.25 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 20.25 lakh. The all-new Harrier range will now offer more power than before. There will be 168 bhp on offer on the next generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine. Tata is also offering a panoramic Sunroof on the SUV. The Automatic range comes equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission and will be available in three variants - XMA, XZA & XZA+.

In addition to this, it will further enhance the design quotient with a new dynamic Calypso Red Colour and new stylish aerodynamic outer mirrors. Continuing with Tata Motors commitment to offer the safest range of cars to the Indian customers, Harrier will now come equipped with ESP across all variants.

