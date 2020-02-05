Auto Expo 2020: Tata Gravitas Unveiled; Will Be Launched In First Half Of 2020

The Tata Gravitas finally has been unveiled in India and it will be launched in the first half of 2020. The Gravitas is basically a 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier and has been built on the same OMEGARC platform as the Harrier. The Gravitas SUV employs Tata Motors' new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy similar to the Harrier. This means upfront the SUV will get the same humanity line grille, flanked by slim LED daytime running lamps, while the large headlamps with projector lights housed below, alongside the fog lamps. The design stays similar to the Tata Buzzard concept, which was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Tata Gravitas will be launched in the first half of 2020 Tata Gravitas ₹ 17.8 - 19 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

While the front section of the profile is identical to the Harrier, the rear section comes with a proper D-pillar with a black extension and a larger quarter glass. The SUV also comes with claddings on the squared wheel arches and side body, along with roof rails, which weren't offered with the Harrier. The rear section of the SUV will also be slightly different compared to the Harrier with a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a larger rear windscreen, and new LED tail-lamps and a larger tailgate and a beefier rear bumper.

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Gravitas is similar to the Buzzard concept, which measures 4661 mm in length, 1894 mm in width, and 1786 mm in height. Compared to the Harrier, the Gravitas will be 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller, although, the wheelbase will remain the same 2741 mm.

Powertrain wise, the upcoming Tata Gravitas will be powered the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Harrier. In the latter, the oil burner is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque. Like the Harrier, transmission duties on the Gravitas will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic option as well.

The Tata Gravitas' cabin is also largely inspired by the Harrier, featuring a floating display in piano black housing with in-car controls and chrome bezel. The SUV also gets the same three-spoke steering wheel along with a similar black and brown dual-tone interior.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.