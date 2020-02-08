Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Jimny Revealed

The model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 is the Suzuki Jimny Sierra which will be sold via Nexa

Maruti Suzuki wants to up its game in the SUV space and while the Futuro-e concept gives us a peek into what to expect, the company has also brought the Jimny to India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model that has come to your shore is the long wheelbase Suzuki Jimny Sierra, sold in Europe, instead of the short-wheelbase Kei car version that is sold in Japan. The reigning 2019 World Urban Car of the Year may be rebadged Gypsy for India - since that model has had a cult following in urban and rural India. But the Jimny name has also been catapulted to stardom in India over the past few months.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra is the long-wheelbase model of the car and is likely to be sold by Nexa

The new Maruti Suzuki Gypsy/Jimny will be sold through the Nexa retail channel and will have a premium positioning. This will help separate it from sibling Vitara Brezza, which will continue to sell through the Maruti Suzuki Arena retail channel.

The Suzuki Jimny is a 3-door mini SUV and might revive the Gypsy brand in India

The car will carry a relatively high local content and so expect pricing to be relatively aggressive - higher than the Vitara Brezza, but likely lower than and at par with the XL6 depending on the variant in question. The new Maruti Suzuki Gypsy/Jimny will use the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that goes into the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6.

The Suzuki Jimny will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybird SHVS technology

The new car will offer a 5-Speed manual transmission as standard, with the option of a 4-Speed torque convertor automatic on a few of the top-end variants. The automatic is the same gearbox we see on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz too. The company may also introduce the Gypsy/Jimny in India with the SHVS or mild hybrid system as standard - though this remains unconfirmed.

