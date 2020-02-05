Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Gixxer BS6, Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Unveiled

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has unveiled the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer, as well as the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, which now meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. Suzuki has announced that the entire made-in-India product portfolio of the Japanese brand is now BS6-compliant, to meet the upcoming emission norms. The two bikes, Suzuki's premium commuter motorcycles in India, will continue with the same design and bodywork as the outgoing BS4 models. The power and torque output of the two motorcycles have gone through some changes after the switch over to meet the BS6 regulations.

The 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now makes the same 26 bhp, but comes in at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. Peak torque has gone down by 0.4 Nm, from 22.6 Nm to 22.2 Nm on the BS6 model, but it arrives 200 rpm earlier, at 7,300 rpm. In terms of design and bodywork, the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 retains the same design as the outgoing model. The 2020 Gixxer SF 250 will be commercially launched by the end of February 2020, when prices will be announced. We expect the updated motorcycle to be priced at around ₹ 1.85-1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) once it's launched.

The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm, 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm

The 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer has also been updated to meet the BS6 regulations. While the design overall is identical to the outgoing BS4 model, the new BS6 Gixxer is expected to be cleaner, although it has undergone a minimal loss in power due to the BS6 engine. While the outgoing model put out nearly 14 bhp, the new 2020 Suzuki Gixxer BS6 puts out 13.4 bhp at the same 8,000 rpm, while peak torque has also been compromised, down from 14 Nm to 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), once Suzuki launches it in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.