Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN SUV Concept Car Makes Its Debut

The much awaited Skoda Vision IN compact SUV made its India debut ahead of the Auto Expo 2020 and is the first model to be built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform. The Skoda Vision IN will be launched as a production model in early 2021. It will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The Vision IN concept can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.7 seconds and has a top speed of 195 kmph.

(The Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV will use vegan materials inside the cabin along with recycled plastic fibres)

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said, "For us, localisation is the key to success and by opening our Technology Centre in Pune we have created the necessary conditions for this. In the localised MQB-A0-IN variant of the MQB, we now also have the technical prerequisite to offer state-of-the-art, attractive vehicles: they fulfill the latest safety and emission requirements for the Indian market, are in line with our customers' tastes and are tailored to their needs."

The Skoda Vision IN is 4,256 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The rugged look of the SUV is characterised by the front end with the sleek headlamps, bold grille and the 19-inch alloys. The LED headlamps and the tail-lamps get the typical crystalline elements, giving it the familial Skoda SUV design cues.

(The dashboard design of the Skoda Vision IN makes use of the Indian art of kalamkari along with Czech crystalline elements, to give it a premium look)

The cabin of the Vision IN SUV uses vegan materials along with traditional Indian art of kalamkari to give it a distinct yet an Indian look. The seat upholstery is made of Pinatex, made of waste pineapple leaves while real leather has been substituted by natural leather and recycle plastic fibres. The centrepiece is the 12.3-inch free-standing display along with the customisable virtual cockpit and the crystalline gear lever. Thanks to its large wheelbase and the MQB-A0-IN platform, the VISION IN provides an extraordinarily generous amount of space. Furthermore, it is also possible to convert the rear seats from a three-seat configuration into two comfortable single seats with a centre console between them.

